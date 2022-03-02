SMI 11’757 -0.9%  SPI 14’915 -0.7%  Dow 33’295 -1.8%  DAX 13’974 0.5%  Euro 1.0197 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’802 1.0%  Gold 1’929 -0.9%  Bitcoin 40’576 -0.5%  Dollar 0.9192 0.1%  Öl 110.8 3.0% 
02.03.2022 12:45:00

Lands' End Announces Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Lands' End
15.03 CHF -4.22%
Kaufen Verkaufen

DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. Listeners may access a live broadcast of the conference call on the Company’s investor relations website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section or by dialing (866) 753-5836.

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at approximately noon on March 16, 2022, and will be accessible on the Company’s website: http://investors.landsend.com/ in the Events and Presentations section.

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

CONTACTS:

Lands’ End, Inc.
James Gooch
President and Chief Financial Officer
(608) 935-9341

Investor Relations:
ICR, Inc.
Jean Fontana
(646) 277-1214 
jean.fontana@icrinc.com


﻿

