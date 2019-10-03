+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 21:25:00

Landmark Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Headquarters

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Credit Union today held an official groundbreaking ceremony for its planned 158,000 square-foot headquarters at 555 S. Executive Dr. in Brookfield, Wis.

Picture from Left to Right: Bryce Unger - CG Schmidt, Jodi Greenmeier – Landmark Credit Union, Bob Bruemmer – Landmark Credit Union, Carol White – Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, Dan Ertl – City of Brookfield, Betsy Katschke – Waukesha County Business Alliance, State Senator Dale Kooyenga, Mayor Steve Ponto – City of Brookfield, Brian Dorow – Landmark Credit Union, Jay Magulski – Landmark Credit Union, State Representative Rob Hutton, Peter Kucha – EUA, Tory Jacoby – EUA, Michelle Olsen

Members of Landmark's leadership team were joined by State Senator Dale Kooyenga, State Representative Rob Hutton, Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, City of Brookfield Mayor Steve Ponto, City of Brookfield Director of Community Development Dan Ertl, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, Carol White and Betsy Katschke from the Waukesha County Business Alliance. The credit union's architectural partner, EUA, construction management partner, CG Schmidt, and project partners JLL and Michael Best were also on hand to share their enthusiasm for this exciting development.

"This development marks the next chapter in our history and supports our long-term growth strategy," said Jay Magulski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "And as we continue to grow, we provide our members added conveniences and solutions for their evolving financial needs, we create new jobs and advancement opportunities for our associates, and we give back in an even more meaningful way to the communities that we serve."

Landmark is committed to creating a headquarters that enables its associates to focus their talents on serving its members and each other. The new building will feature innovative training facilities for ongoing professional development, incorporate modern technology that creates efficiencies, provide amenities that enhance associates' engagement while at work, and include flexible spaces that encourage associate interaction and allow for future growth.

"The foundation of Landmark's success is its commitment to serving as a trusted financial partner that members can rely on for both their everyday financial needs and long-term financial goals," said Brian Dorow, Chairperson of the Board for Landmark Credit Union. "It is through this 'members first' lens that Landmark's leadership looks at the future of the organization. In order to continue to provide members with innovative products and services and modern technology solutions, and to deliver the brand experience members expect, Landmark needs a home that can support its strategic vision."

City of Brookfield Mayor, Steve Ponto, spoke of the ongoing development along the I-94 corridor and reiterated the city's pleasure in welcoming the credit union to their community, "Landmark's commitment not only to serving their members, but to creating strong, healthy communities makes them a neighbor Brookfield can be proud to have as part of our city."

Landmark expects their new headquarters to be completed in spring of 2021.

Landmark Credit Union has $4.2 billion in assets and more than 690 employees, who serve over 350,000 members at 31 locations throughout Southern Wisconsin.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmark-credit-union-breaks-ground-on-new-headquarters-300930915.html

SOURCE Landmark Credit Union

