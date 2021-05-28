|
28.05.2021 07:29:00
Landis+Gyr publishes Annual Report 2020 and Invitation to AGM 2021
Media Release
In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on June 24th, 2021, which is available on the company’s website (www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/). In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council the Annual General Meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders and voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy.
As communicated on May 5th, 2021, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.10 per share.
All current members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Pierre-Alain Graf, who is no longer available for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors, will stand for re-election for another one-year term. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting elects Laureen Tolson as a new Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the conclusion of next year's Annual General Meeting. Laureen Tolson, a US citizen, currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Tolson Consulting Company and is a Board Member at Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK) and at Fenix Marine Services. She is a graduate of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, and earned a Master of Business Administration at National University, San Diego, CA, USA, and a B.A. in Business Administration and Economics, Minor Computer Science from Pt. Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, CA, USA.
“We are pleased to invite Laureen to join the Landis+Gyr Board of Directors and thank Pierre-Alain for his valued contributions to the Company as a member of the Board,” stated Andreas Umbach, Chairman of Landis+Gyr. “Laureen’s experience in the energy industry and with software companies will provide a valuable perspective and we greatly look forward to working with her on the Board.”
About Landis+Gyr
Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs more than 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.
Media Contact
Melissa van Anraad
Head of PR
Phone +41 41 935 6398
Eva Borowski
SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 935 6396
Investor Contact
Christian Waelti
Head of Investor Relations
Phone +41 41 935 6331
Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com
Key Dates
Annual General Meeting 2021 (virtual)
June 24th, 2021
Ex-Dividend Date
June 28th, 2021
Dividend Record Date
June 29th, 2021
Dividend Payment Date
June 30th, 2021
Publication of Half Year Report 2021 and Sustainability Report 2020/21
October 28th, 2021
Release of Results for Financial Year 2021
May 11th, 2022
