SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’465 0.4%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0943 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’891 -0.3%  Bitcoin 33’238 -3.7%  Dollar 0.8986 0.2%  Öl 69.5 0.0% 

28.05.2021 07:29:00

Landis+Gyr publishes Annual Report 2020 and Invitation to AGM 2021

Media Release

In addition, Landis+Gyr today issued the invitation to the Annual General Meeting to be held virtually on June 24th, 2021, which is available on the company’s website (www.landisgyr.com/investors/annual-general-meeting/). In line with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 of the Swiss Federal Council the Annual General Meeting will be held without the physical presence of the shareholders and voting rights can only be exercised through the independent proxy.

As communicated on May 5th, 2021, the Board of Directors proposes, amongst other items, a distribution from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.10 per share.

All current members of the Board of Directors, with the exception of Pierre-Alain Graf, who is no longer available for re-election as a member of the Board of Directors, will stand for re-election for another one-year term. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting elects Laureen Tolson as a new Member of the Board of Directors for a one-year term of office until the conclusion of next year's Annual General Meeting. Laureen Tolson, a US citizen, currently holds the position of Chief Executive Officer at Tolson Consulting Company and is a Board Member at Delek US Holdings (NYSE: DK) and at Fenix Marine Services. She is a graduate of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD), Lausanne, Switzerland, and earned a Master of Business Administration at National University, San Diego, CA, USA, and a B.A. in Business Administration and Economics, Minor Computer Science from Pt. Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, CA, USA.

“We are pleased to invite Laureen to join the Landis+Gyr Board of Directors and thank Pierre-Alain for his valued contributions to the Company as a member of the Board,” stated Andreas Umbach, Chairman of Landis+Gyr. “Laureen’s experience in the energy industry and with software companies will provide a valuable perspective and we greatly look forward to working with her on the Board.”

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in Smart Metering, Grid Edge Intelligence and Smart Infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.4 billion in FY 2020, Landis+Gyr employs more than 5,000 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

Media Contact

Melissa van Anraad

Head of PR

Phone +41 41 935 6398

Melissa.vanAnraad@landisgyr.com

Eva Borowski

SVP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone +41 41 935 6396

Eva.Borowski@landisgyr.com

Investor Contact

Christian Waelti

Head of Investor Relations
Phone +41 41 935 6331

Christian.Waelti@landisgyr.com

Key Dates

Annual General Meeting 2021 (virtual)

June 24th, 2021

Ex-Dividend Date

June 28th, 2021

Dividend Record Date

June 29th, 2021

Dividend Payment Date

June 30th, 2021

Publication of Half Year Report 2021 and Sustainability Report 2020/21

October 28th, 2021

Release of Results for Financial Year 2021

May 11th, 2022

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

27.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
27.05.21 Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Telekomsektor Im Gespräch / Europäische Ölmultis Im Aufschwung
27.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.05.21 Marktüberblick: Puma mit Aktienplatzierung im Blick
27.05.21 SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
25.05.21 Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch

Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sulzer-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Sulzer will Division APS abspalten und an Börse bringen
AstraZeneca-Aktie im Minus: Forscher finden Verunreinigungen im AstraZeneca-Impfstoff
Novartis und Molecular Partners starten Phase-II/III Studie mit Corona-Kandidat Ensovibep - Aktien uneinheitlich
Lindt & Sprüngli geht wegen Goldhasen erneut vor Gericht
Goldman Sachs: Für diese Aktien sind Bidens Steuerpläne eine Gefahr
Relief-Aktie wird abgestraft: Relief Therapeutics will Aktienkapital erhöhen
CS-Aktie fest: Credit Suisse beziffert zusätzlichen Kapitalpuffer wegen Archegos
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI geht etwas leichter aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Metall-Superzyklus? Experten sehen weiteres Potenzial bei Metallen
Santhera-Aktie verliert: Santhera kündigt weitere Kapitalmassnahmen an

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiatische Börsen überwiegend stark

Die asiatischen Indizes können am Freitag mehrheitlich klare Gewinne verbuchen. Der heimische Markt verliess die Sitzung am Donnerstag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich letztlich erneut tiefer. An den US-Börsen ging es leicht aufwärts.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit