17.10.2019 18:00:00

Landis+Gyr: Invitation to H1 FY 2019 results conference call

Invitation

Dear Madam or Sir,

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. CET, Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) will publish the results for its first half FY 2019 (April 1 – September 30, 2019). The interim report 2019, a media release, an investor presentation and the sustainability report 2018/19 will be available for download on our website www.landisgyr.com/investors.

Landis+Gyr cordially invites you to a conference call (held in English language) for financial analysts and institutional investors. Richard Mora, CEO, and Jonathan Elmer, CFO, will discuss the results, the most recent developments in the industry as well as the outlook for FY 2019.

The conference call will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 09:00 a.m. CET. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to one of the following numbers. An operator will then assist you.

Switzerland / Europe:

+41 (0) 58 310 50 00

United Kingdom:

+44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States:

+1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The conference call audio file will also be made available on the company’s website for replay purposes approximately one hour after the live call.

Kind regards,

Landis+Gyr Group AG

