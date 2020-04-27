Landis+Gyr FY 2019 results conference call

Invitation

Dear Madam or Sir,

Landis+Gyr Group AG (SIX: LAND) will publish its unaudited results for its financial year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020) on May 6, 2020 at 7:00am CET. The press release and an investor presentation will be available for download on our website www.landisgyr.com/investors/.

Landis+Gyr cordially invites you to a conference call (held in English language) for financial analysts and institutional investors. Werner Lieberherr, CEO, and Jonathan Elmer, CFO, will discuss the financial results as well as the most recent developments in the industry. After the formal remarks there will be a Q&A session.

The conference call will take place on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 09:00am CET. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call to one of the following numbers. An operator will then assist you.

Switzerland / Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13 United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The conference call audio file will also be made available on the company’s website for replay purposes approximately one hour after the live call.