Landing String Equipment Market: COVID-19 Focused Report|Evolving Opportunities with Enovate Systems Ltd. and Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.|Technavio

The landing string equipment market is expected to grow by USD 310.00 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the landing string equipment market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The landing string equipment market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Market Segmentation by Application:

Based on the segmentation by application, the market generated maximum revenue in the deepwater segment in 2020. The rising offshore deepwater oil and gas E&P projects will increase the demand for the landing string equipment market. The growth of the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography:

APAC held the largest market share of 40% in 2020 and the market growth in the region is expected to be faster compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in APAC can be attributed to the high number of deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas projects. China is one of the key markets for landing string equipment in APAC.

Major Three Landing String Equipment Market Participants:

Enovate Systems Ltd.

Enovate Systems Ltd. offers landing string equipment for various industrial applications.

Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd.

Expro Holdings UK2 Ltd. offers landing string equipment under the brand, ELSA EA.

National Oilwell Varco Inc

National Oilwell Varco Inc offers landing string equipment under the brand, Grant Prideco.

Landing String Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist landing string equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the landing string equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the landing string equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landing string equipment market vendors

