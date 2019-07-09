Landdox Releases Integration with OGsys Accounting Software

HOUSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landdox, the land technology innovator, announced a new integration with OGsys' widely-used oil & gas accounting software.

This integration provides real-time synchronization of revenue decks, JIB decks, and vital owner information between customers' Landdox and OGsys accounts.

"Land teams increasingly have the green light to ditch clunky ERP land modules and spreadsheets in favor of modern, purpose-built software," said Landdox co-founder James Yockey. "As land teams exercise their newfound freedom, they want to stay in synch with their accounting department automatically. For Landdox customers who also rely on OGsys, this new integration eliminates the drag of manual uploads, duplicative data entry, and the financial risk that can result from data inaccuracies."

The initial integration release links Landdox with OGsql, which OGsys has sold and supported for more than a decade. A subsequent release featuring an API that links Landdox to OGpro, OGsys' recently-released Cloud-based application, will soon follow.

"Accounting has always needed data from land, and vice versa," said Jody Vasquez, Vice President of OGsys. "But, never before has it been so easy to share mission-critical data across these teams as our new integration with Landdox makes possible."

OGsys joins Drillinginfo, ThoughtTrace, and other progressive technology companies in the ecosystem of turnkey Landdox integrations that can be activated in minutes and require no IT overhead or support from customers.

To learn more about Landdox and its new OGsys integration, click here to schedule a conversation.

About Landdox

Landdox offers modern land teams a smarter way to manage & monetize their acreage. The company's flagship software as a service combines data and document management, mapping and analytics in a customizable, easy-to-use Web app. E&Ps, non-op and mineral & royalty funds use Landdox to acquire, manage and market billions of dollars worth of leasehold and mineral rights. Learn more at www.landdox.com.

About OGsys

OGsys provides user-friendly, intuitive oil and gas accounting software that accelerates answers to critical questions impacting clients' daily productivity and overall success. The company has an almost 40-year track record of innovation, releasing the industry's first Cloud-based accounting application (OGpro) in 2018. Learn more at https://www.ogsys.com.

Contact: James Yockey, james@landdox.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landdox-releases-integration-with-ogsys-accounting-software-300881126.html

SOURCE Landdox