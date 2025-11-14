|
14.11.2025 08:32:44
Land Securities H1 EPRA Pretax Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Land Securities Group (LAND.L) reported that its first half pretax profit declined to 98 million pounds from 243 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 13.0 pence compared to 32.7 pence. EPRA pretax profit was 192 million pounds compared to 186 million pounds, prior year. EPRA EPS was 25.8 pence compared to 25.0 pence.
For the six months ended 30 September 2025, revenue was 431 million pounds compared to 383 million pounds, last year. Net rental income was 284 million pounds compared to 269 million pounds.
The Group now expects EPRA EPS growth in the current year to be at the top end of initial approximately 2-4% guidance, before the impact from the sale of QAM.
