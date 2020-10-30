SMI 9’536 -0.2%  SPI 11’923 -0.2%  Dow 26’627 -0.1%  DAX 11’555 -0.4%  Euro 1.0695 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’957 -0.1%  Gold 1’889 1.2%  Dollar 0.9152 -0.1%  Öl 37.6 -0.2% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
30.10.2020 14:30:00

Land O'Lakes, Inc. delivers strong third quarter 2020

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Land O'Lakes, Inc. today reported net sales of $2.9 billion and net earnings of $66 million for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, compared with net sales of $3.0 billion and net earnings of $12 million during the third quarter of 2019.  Every business unit performed better this quarter than in the previous year.  Year-to-date net sales totaled $10.3 billion with net earnings of $184 million compared to net sales of $10.3 billion and net earnings of $151 million during the same period in the prior year. 

Land O'Lakes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsFoto/Land O'Lakes, Inc.)

"I am grateful for the engagement, agility and commitment of the Land O'Lakes team that delivered remarkable performance in the face of the most rapidly changing market dynamics in recent memory," said Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O'Lakes, Inc. "While the health and safety of our employees and members remains our first priority, strong performance like this enables us to innovate and expand beyond the traditional boundaries of food and ag."

Earnings improved by $54 million in the third quarter due to strong performance across the portfolio.  Dairy Foods earnings were higher due to continued strength in Retail, which more than offset lower volumes in Foodservice and commodity market volatility due to impacts of COVID-19.  Animal Nutrition earnings improved due to higher sales and favorable product mix in our Lifestyle segment. Crop Inputs earnings were also higher for the quarter due to improved Seed performance, lower working capital resulting in lower debt financing costs and other targeted cost reductions. Ending liquidity was $847 million, up 70% from prior year levels.

More information about the company's 2020 performance can be found at www.landolakesinc.com/investors.

About Land O'Lakes, Inc. 
Land O'Lakes, Inc., one of America's premier agribusiness and food companies, is a member-owned cooperative with industry-leading operations that span the spectrum from agricultural production to consumer foods. With 2019 annual sales of $14 billion, Land O'Lakes is one of the nation's largest cooperatives, ranking 232 on the Fortune 500. Building on a legacy of more than 99 years of operation, Land O'Lakes today operates some of the most respected brands in agribusiness and food production including Land O'Lakes Dairy Foods, Purina Animal Nutrition, WinField United and Truterra. The company does business in all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Land O'Lakes, Inc. corporate headquarters are located in Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/land-olakes-inc-delivers-strong-third-quarter-2020-301163447.html

SOURCE Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 65.56
3.24 %
LafargeHolcim 39.40
1.34 %
UBS Group 10.68
1.09 %
Zurich Insur Gr 303.80
0.93 %
ABB 22.28
0.68 %
Roche Hldg G 291.65
-0.77 %
Givaudan 3’731.00
-0.82 %
Nestle 102.22
-0.85 %
CieFinRichemont 57.36
-1.34 %
Swisscom 462.10
-1.89 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV
09:48
Vontobel: derimail - 19% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:43
SMI erneut schwächer erwartet
07:14
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starke Abwärtsdynamik / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau seitwärts
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
27.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible mit fixer Laufzeit auf Alphabet, AMS, Apple
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
mehr
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse mit deutlich tieferem Quartalsergebnis - CS-Aktie tiefrot
Swiss Re nach neun Monaten mit Verlust von 691 Millionen Dollar - Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu
Wall Street legt zu -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX zum Handelsende fester -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich grösstenteils leichter
Nokia-Aktie rauscht ab: Neuer Nokia-Chef streicht Jahresprognose wieder etwas zusammen
Ex-Wirecard-Manager Marsalek wohl V-Mann von Geheimdienst in Österreich - Wirecard-Aktie im Plus
Wall Street vorbörslich tiefer -- SMI unter Nulllinie -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Roche erhält Zulassung in China für Tecentriq-Kombination bei Leberkrebs - Roche-Aktie dreht ins Minus
SNB erzielt in ersten neun Monaten Gewinn von 15,1 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie in Grün
Apple verzeichnet Rekordquartal - Apple-Aktie vorbörslich dennoch schwach
Implenia-Aktien sacken an Börse weiter ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street vorbörslich tiefer -- SMI unter Nulllinie -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Die US-Märkte werden am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot erwartet. Am heimischen Markt halten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit