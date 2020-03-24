Land Gorilla Introduces Remote Inspections

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Land Gorilla, the #1 technology provider of construction loan management software, announced today the release of Remote Inspections to support industries impacted by the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed in-person interactions. Simple processes such as property inspections have become increasingly difficult, if not impossible to perform as homeowners, contractors, appraisers, and government agencies are scaling back resources due to public health and safety concerns.

Land Gorilla's new Remote Inspections solution eliminates in-person contact and enables businesses to move forward with critical services. Homeowners and other stakeholders can work with a Land Gorilla Remote Inspector to validate locations and verify identities using live streaming video. The result is a fast and accurate inspection that allows companies to overcome major roadblocks to completing projects in these impacted times.

"We see Remote Inspections as a very important need right now to help those affected by this pandemic," said Sean Faries, CEO, Land Gorilla. "The ability to perform Remote Inspections can make a huge impact on homeowners and businesses that are dependent on having an inspection performed to complete a transaction. Remote Inspections capability will be a game-changer and we are proud to be making an impact at such a critical time in US history."

Businesses do not need to be a current Land Gorilla client and can sign up for Remote Inspections easily through a webform. Inspection reports are delivered to the business within 4 hours of the scheduled inspection, providing a process that is extremely fast and safe for all parties involved.

About Land Gorilla

Land Gorilla is the #1 financial technology provider of construction loan management software creating a fast, safe, and efficient loan process. Trusted by top lenders, Land Gorilla's Construction Loan Manager™ streamlines every aspect from pre-closing due diligence to post-closing draw administration, providing scalability, minimized risk, cost savings, and a best-in-class experience to project stakeholders. For more information, visit landgorilla.com.

