12.04.2021 10:10:00
Land Drilling Rigs Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 with Q1,2021 COVID-19 Impact Update|Technavio
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has monitored the land drilling rigs market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 3.26 billion during 2021-2025 and registering a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The land drilling rigs market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (conventional rigs and mobile rigs) and geography (The Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America). The report shows that 40% of the market's growth will originate from the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period. For more information, Download FREE Sample Report
Data coverage:
- Market volume and value
- Key Countries and its market value
- Market Segmentation Analysis
- Five Force Analysis
- Market trends, drivers, and Challenges
- Key market players - Segments and Offerings
Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the land drilling rigs market report:
Regional Analysis
- Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.
Market Player Information
- Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the land drilling rigs market and had decided to increase their market share in the Middle East and Africa which has the highest market opportunities during the forecast period. Explore more about market opportunities
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Overview of the Current Market and Prospects
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Finding the Impact of Five Aspects on the Industry
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation
Understanding the Segmentation of Market and Forecast Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Conventional rigs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mobile rigs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Customer landscape
A Quick Outline of Market Performance
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
The Largest Vendors on the Market and their Profiles
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Archer Ltd.
- Cactus Drilling Co. LLC
- Drillmec Spa
- Helmerich & Payne Inc.
- KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.
- Nabors Industries Ltd.
- National Oilwell Varco Inc.
- Parker Drilling Co.
- Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.
- Weatherford International Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
