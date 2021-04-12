Land Drilling Rigs Market Analysis and Forecast Report 2021-2025 with Q1,2021 COVID-19 Impact Update|Technavio

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has monitored the land drilling rigs market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 3.26 billion during 2021-2025 and registering a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The land drilling rigs market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (conventional rigs and mobile rigs) and geography (The Middle East and Africa, North America, APAC, Europe, and South America). The report shows that 40% of the market's growth will originate from the Middle East and Africa during the forecast period. For more information, Download FREE Sample Report

Data coverage:

Market volume and value

Key Countries and its market value

Market Segmentation Analysis

Five Force Analysis

Market trends, drivers, and Challenges

Key market players - Segments and Offerings

Reasons to buy this report:

Leverage latest data insights.

Find deeper market insights and forecast information about current market developments.

Explore insights on key market accelerating factors.

Identify potential threats to the market growth.

Understand the impact of trends likely to influence market growth positively or negatively.

Related Report on Energy Include:

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.

Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts. Well Abandonment Services Market- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts.

Landing String Equipment Market - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts

Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Sand Control Systems Market - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts

Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Industrial Valves Market in Oil and Gas Industry- Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts

Available Customization

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the land drilling rigs market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the land drilling rigs market and had decided to increase their market share in the Middle East and Africa which has the highest market opportunities during the forecast period. Explore more about market opportunities

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Overview of the Current Market and Prospects

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Finding the Impact of Five Aspects on the Industry

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation

Understanding the Segmentation of Market and Forecast Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Conventional rigs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mobile rigs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Customer landscape

A Quick Outline of Market Performance

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

The Largest Vendors on the Market and their Profiles

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Archer Ltd.

Cactus Drilling Co. LLC

Drillmec Spa

Helmerich & Payne Inc.

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Parker Drilling Co.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Weatherford International Plc

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/land-drilling-rigs-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/land-drilling-rigs-market-analysis-and-forecast-report-2021-2025-with-q1-2021-covid-19-impact-updatetechnavio-301265688.html

SOURCE Technavio