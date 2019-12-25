25.12.2019 19:00:00

Lamborghini dealership makes new web page to help shoppers

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Austin is driven to improve customer service. Their professionals are keeping up to date with the latest developments and vehicles inside their showroom. One of the newest additions to the ongoing pursuit of better customer service at Lamborghini Austin is the creation of informative web pages. These web pages can help drivers learn more about the available vehicles at Lamborghini Austin as well as inform them of the specifications of each vehicle. The newest resource available on the dealership website is about the features inside the latest Lamborghini Urus.

The Lamborghini Urus is a Super Sports Utility Vehicle. This model has superior engine power and stability to help shoppers enjoy their driving experience. Its 8-cylinder engine achieves 650 horsepower and can reach 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds. This web page can be used as an easy resource about the basic overview of the Lamborghini Urus to help interested shoppers learn more and help them get in contact with professionals at the dealership. The web page houses contact information for the dealership as well as a menu to allow drivers to give their contact information to the dealership for new updates and more details on the available inventory at Lamborghini Austin.

Interested parties can learn more about the Lamborghini Urus by visiting the specific web page on the Lamborghini Austin dealership website: lamborghiniaustin.com. For those interested in more information about other Lamborghini vehicles, they can speak with one of the professionals at Lamborghini Austin by calling the Main Store at 512-456-9960. For shoppers who would like to take a test drive inside the 2020 Lamborghini Urus or speak with a representative in person, they can visit the showroom located at Lamborghini Austin at 4108 North Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78756.

 

SOURCE Lamborghini Austin

