+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
19.01.2020 19:00:00

Lamborghini Austin is Holding an End of Term Lease Loyalty Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Austin has a new incentive for Lamborghini drivers. When a Lamborghini Huracan driver's lease ends, they can save on a new lease of the latest Lamborghini Huracan model. Individuals can turn in their 2015 through 2018 Lamborghini Huracan models to receive the keys to the newest Lamborghini Huracan of their choice. This lease loyalty program waives up to six payments or a $6,000 total value to help drivers save while enjoying the sports car they love.

For eligibility into the Lamborghini Huracan End of Lease Loyalty Program, shoppers must have all payments paid in full. Past due payments will not be waived by the loyalty program nor will drivers with past due payments be eligible for the program. Leasees must have had a previous lease with Lamborghini Austin for 24 months or longer. Eligibility will be decided by Lamborghini Financial Services and all leasing and financing agreements must meet the requirements of the Lamborghini Financial Services. This loyalty program lasts until March 31.

Interested drivers can apply for eligibility by speaking with the professionals of Lamborghini Austin. If current leasees want to choose a new Lamborghini Huracan to drive, they can visit the online inventory on the dealership website to see what is available. Otherwise, drivers can visit the Lamborghini Austin showroom to see what models are available with the End of Term Lease Loyalty Program.

Interested readers can learn more about the Lamborghini Huracan End of Term Lease Loyalty Program by visiting the information web page on the Lamborghini Austin website: lamborghiniaustin.com. Drivers can also call the professionals at Lamborghini Austin at 512-456-9960 for more information about the loyalty program and how to apply. Lamborghini Austin is located at 4108 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78756.

 

SOURCE Lamborghini Austin

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.01.20
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
17.01.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - Wirecard mit 45% Barriere
17.01.20
SMI schnuppert wieder am Hoch
17.01.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel im unteren Trendkanalbereich? / Roche – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
16.01.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in der Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexpertin: Wer jetzt verkauft, macht einen grossen Fehler
Experte rät: Anleger sollten diese "Anomalie" bei Gold & Co. im Blick behalten
Tom Lee: Bis Jahresende kann sich der Bitcoin-Kurs verdoppeln
Chinas Top-Internetaktien: Das könnte 2020 bei Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu passieren
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Palladium jetzt wertvollstes börsengehandeltes Edelmetall
Analysten: So könnte sich 2020 das britische Pfund bewegen
QIAGEN-Aktien in New York von Übernahmespekulationen beflügelt
Chefin der Kohlekommission lehnt Braunkohle-Vereinbarung ab
Darum fällt der Euro unter 1,11 Dollar - auch zum Franken weiter unter Druck

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit kräftigem Plus ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Die Wall Street zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende wenig verändert. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;