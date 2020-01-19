Lamborghini Austin is Holding an End of Term Lease Loyalty Program

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lamborghini Austin has a new incentive for Lamborghini drivers. When a Lamborghini Huracan driver's lease ends, they can save on a new lease of the latest Lamborghini Huracan model. Individuals can turn in their 2015 through 2018 Lamborghini Huracan models to receive the keys to the newest Lamborghini Huracan of their choice. This lease loyalty program waives up to six payments or a $6,000 total value to help drivers save while enjoying the sports car they love.

For eligibility into the Lamborghini Huracan End of Lease Loyalty Program, shoppers must have all payments paid in full. Past due payments will not be waived by the loyalty program nor will drivers with past due payments be eligible for the program. Leasees must have had a previous lease with Lamborghini Austin for 24 months or longer. Eligibility will be decided by Lamborghini Financial Services and all leasing and financing agreements must meet the requirements of the Lamborghini Financial Services. This loyalty program lasts until March 31.

Interested drivers can apply for eligibility by speaking with the professionals of Lamborghini Austin. If current leasees want to choose a new Lamborghini Huracan to drive, they can visit the online inventory on the dealership website to see what is available. Otherwise, drivers can visit the Lamborghini Austin showroom to see what models are available with the End of Term Lease Loyalty Program.

Interested readers can learn more about the Lamborghini Huracan End of Term Lease Loyalty Program by visiting the information web page on the Lamborghini Austin website: lamborghiniaustin.com. Drivers can also call the professionals at Lamborghini Austin at 512-456-9960 for more information about the loyalty program and how to apply. Lamborghini Austin is located at 4108 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78756.

SOURCE Lamborghini Austin