Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'175 0.0%  SPI 14'705 0.0%  Dow 33'886 -0.2%  DAX 15'971 -0.3%  Euro 0.9828 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'301 -0.5%  Gold 1'915 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'799 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8965 0.4%  Öl 75.2 -2.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Tesla Files legen grundlegende Designfehler des Cybertrucks offen
Georg Fischer und Uponor-Aktie in Grün: Georg Fischer gibt Kaufangebot für finnische Uponor ab
Covestro-Aktie gefragt: Anscheinend Übernahmeangebot über 11 Milliarden Euro aus Abu Dhabi abgelehnt
COSMO-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Lizenzvereinbarung mit Hyundai Pharma für Akne-Creme in Korea
Carlo Gavazzi-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Zweistelliges Wachstum in Europa und Amerika
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Logitech2575132Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529ABB1222171Sika41879292
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

22.06.2023 17:00:00

LambdaTest announces Delta Awards in Testing

The award celebrates and recognizes testers & developers who have done outstanding work and pushed the boundaries of software testing

San Francisco, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, an AI-powered unified enterprise test execution cloud platform, has announced Delta Awards in Testing. The award aims to recognize and reward testers & developers, who play a critical role in the community and at their workplaces by advocating world-class QA practices and providing valuable feedback to improve product quality and user experience. 

The LambdaTest Delta Awards cover the entire gamut right from young talents, world-class leaders and testing teams to innovative open-source contributions/projects. The five categories in the Delta Awards are Rising Tester of the Year, Best Test Leader of the Year, Best Test Team of the Year, Best Contributor in Open-Source Testing, and Best Open-Source Project in Testing. 

To apply for the awards or to nominate your peers/managers/teams, please visit- https://www.lambdatest.com/testmuconf-2023/awards and fill up the relevant nomination form at no cost. One can apply across multiple categories as well. 

The last date for application submission is July 30, 2023, and the winners will be announced between August 22 and 24, during Testµ Conf 2023, LambdaTest’s annual testing conference that is among the largest testing-related online events in the world.  

"Today, the quality of digital experience shapes the customer’s opinion about a company’s product/service. Digital-first customers only want the best. This puts immense pressure on the testing team who have to be on their toes at all times. The LambdaTest Delta Awards for Testing hopes to celebrate these game changers who have gone above and beyond their duty calls to put the customer and the QA community at the center,” said Manoj Kumar, VP-Developer Relations and OSPO, LambdaTest. 

LambdaTest has also recently announced the launch of its digital experience testing cloud for enterprises. The offering will enable enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation by providing a best-in-class, 360-degree test execution and orchestration platform coupled with insightful test analytics and customizable deployment options–public cloud, single tenant, or on-premise.

For more details, visit: https://www.lambdatest.com/testmuconf-2023/awards

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an AI-powered unified enterprise test execution cloud platform that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through faster test execution, ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.

? Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.

? HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://www.lambdatest.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:22 Julius Bär: 9.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
11:11 DAX fällt unter 16.000 Punkte – Jerome Powell forciert Zinsängste
10:59 UBS KeyInvest: Schweiz - Lagebeurteilung / Apple - Neues Rating
10:03 SMI mit neuem 10-Wochen-Tief
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 22.06.2023
08:00 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, Amadeus IT & LVMH mit François Bloch
21.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
20.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Georg Fischer, Givaudan, Kühne + Nagel
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'598.48 19.74 RSSM1U
Short 11'831.42 13.94 C0SSMU
Short 12'263.00 9.00 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'175.98 22.06.2023 17:00:39
Long 10'688.26 19.23 W9SSMU
Long 10'424.80 13.28 VYSSMU
Long 10'022.42 9.00 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz rückläufiger Inflation: SGKB geht von einem kräftigen Zinsschritt der SNB im Juni aus
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse-Investoren reichen Sammelklage gegen Dougan und Thiam ein - SNB: fordert Lehren aus der CS-Krise
Nächstes Bitcoin-Halving wohl im April 2024 - Miner dürften laut Experten stark unter Druck geraten
Nach Powell-Anhörung: SMI und DAX letztendlich tiefer -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Mittwochshandel
S&P 500 verlässt den Bärenmarkt: So könnte es weitergehen, wenn sich die Börsengeschichte wiederholt
Logitech-Aktie gesucht: Neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm über 1 Milliarde Dollar beschlossen
Swiss Re-Aktie verliert: Weltweit riesige Versicherungslücke
VanEck: Drei Zukunftsszenarien für Ethereum - Kursanstieg auf 51'000 US-Dollar bis 2030?
Darum gibt der US-Dollar zum Franken nach
NYSE-Wert General Motors: Zusammenarbeit mit Tesla dürfte laut GM-CEO grosse Einsparungen ermöglichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit