|
26.05.2021 02:16:00
Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces Year End Results
WINNIPEG, MB, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") is pleased to report its financial results for the Year ended December 31, 2020. The following comments in regard to the financial results should be read in conjunction with the December 31, 2020 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which are available on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.
The impact of COVID continues to affect the occupancy of our hotels. This has been due to a decline of leisure and business travel as well as various restrictions placed on the hospitality industry by government agencies.
It is difficult to predict how much longer the effect of COVID will continue, but during this pandemic the Company continues to put policies in place to safeguard employees and customers' safety and is actively taking action to reduce and defer expenses.
The company has also taken advantage of any government subsidies that are available.
The following is a comparison of the operating results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the results of operations for the comparable period in 2019:
Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp received income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.
Three months ended
December 31
Year ended
December 31
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
$
$
$
Hospitality Revenue
Room
1,750,581
2,362,267
6,934,241
11,256,080
Food & Beverage
330,599
567,811
1,329,341
2,240,435
Other
217,711
148,677
1,213,705
757,897
Total Revenue
2,298,891
3,078,755
9,477,287
14,254,412
Expenses
(7,345,675)
(8,313,574)
(19,660,653)
(6,491,738)
Gain on sale of income properties
13,513
4,494
13,513
1,374,650
Net Income (Loss)
(5,033,271)
(5,230,325)
(10,169,853)
9,137,324
Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share
(0.257)
(0.267)
(0.520)
0.467
Reconciliation to Funds from Operations
Add (deduct)
Gain on derecognition of financial liabilities
-
-
-
(19,896,176)
Provision for impairment of income properties
956,285
2,997,283
1,284,798
4,160,154
Amortization of right-of-use assets
-
-
-
7,149
Amortization of income properties
70,638
128,284
311,848
1,079,408
Amortization of franchise fees
-
374
12,350
1,497
Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of interest rate
-
(10,603)
-
33,045
Income from Lakeview Flag Licensing General Partnership
(10,978)
(75,924)
(134,255)
(362,181)
Loss (Income) from Lakeview Flag Management General
8
(33,819)
(26,890)
(159,372)
Gain on sale of income properties
(13,513)
(4,494)
(13,513)
(1,374,650)
Provision for impairment of investment in Lakeview Flag
1,292,228
-
1,292,228
-
Provision for impairment of investment in Lakeview Flag
1,086,123
-
1,086,123
-
Funds from Operations
(1,652,480)
(2,229,224)
(6,357,164)
(7,373,802)
Basic and diluted funds from operations per share
(0.084)
(0.114)
(0.325)
(0.377)
Contributions to reserve account
(49,534)
(63,307)
(180,574)
(244,207)
Adjusted Funds from Operations
(1,702,014)
(2,292,531)
(6,537,738)
(7,618,009)
Basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per share
(0.087)
(0.117)
(0.334)
(0.39)
The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
%SEDAR: 00034072E
SOURCE Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp
Inside
Marktupdate 25. Mai 21: SMI knackt Rekordmarke | BX Swiss TV
Zum Start in die Pfingstwoche hat auch der SMI ein neues Allzeithoch erreicht. Welche Daten und welche Aktien den Leitindex bewegen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
#BXSwiss #Börse #SMI #Berichtssaison #Richemont #Swatch
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Handel endet auf rotem Terrain -- SMI und DAX schliessen nach neuen Rekordhöchstständen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Sowohl am heimischen Markt als auch in Deutschland gab es am Dienstag neuen Schwung, der die Leitindizes auf Allzeithöchststände schickte. Der Wall Street-Handel endete mit Verlusten. An den asiatischen Handelsplätzen wurden derweil ebenfalls Gewinne eingefahren.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}