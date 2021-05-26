Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces Year End Results

WINNIPEG, MB, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp ("LHIC") is pleased to report its financial results for the Year ended December 31, 2020. The following comments in regard to the financial results should be read in conjunction with the December 31, 2020 financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis which are available on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

The impact of COVID continues to affect the occupancy of our hotels. This has been due to a decline of leisure and business travel as well as various restrictions placed on the hospitality industry by government agencies.

It is difficult to predict how much longer the effect of COVID will continue, but during this pandemic the Company continues to put policies in place to safeguard employees and customers' safety and is actively taking action to reduce and defer expenses.

The company has also taken advantage of any government subsidies that are available.

The following is a comparison of the operating results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2020 compared to the results of operations for the comparable period in 2019:

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR".



Three months ended December 31 Year ended December 31

2020 2019 2020 2019

$ $ $ $ Hospitality Revenue







Room 1,750,581 2,362,267 6,934,241 11,256,080 Food & Beverage 330,599 567,811 1,329,341 2,240,435 Other 217,711 148,677 1,213,705 757,897 Total Revenue 2,298,891 3,078,755 9,477,287 14,254,412 Expenses (7,345,675) (8,313,574) (19,660,653) (6,491,738) Gain on sale of income properties 13,513 4,494 13,513 1,374,650 Net Income (Loss) (5,033,271) (5,230,325) (10,169,853) 9,137,324 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share (0.257) (0.267) (0.520) 0.467 Reconciliation to Funds from Operations







Add (deduct)







Gain on derecognition of financial liabilities - - - (19,896,176) Provision for impairment of income properties 956,285 2,997,283 1,284,798 4,160,154 Amortization of right-of-use assets - - - 7,149 Amortization of income properties 70,638 128,284 311,848 1,079,408 Amortization of franchise fees - 374 12,350 1,497 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of interest rate

swap - (10,603) - 33,045 Income from Lakeview Flag Licensing General Partnership (10,978) (75,924) (134,255) (362,181) Loss (Income) from Lakeview Flag Management General

Partnership 8 (33,819) (26,890) (159,372) Gain on sale of income properties (13,513) (4,494) (13,513) (1,374,650) Provision for impairment of investment in Lakeview Flag

Licensing General

Partnership 1,292,228 - 1,292,228 - Provision for impairment of investment in Lakeview Flag

Management General Partnership 1,086,123 - 1,086,123 - Funds from Operations (1,652,480) (2,229,224) (6,357,164) (7,373,802) Basic and diluted funds from operations per share (0.084) (0.114) (0.325) (0.377) Contributions to reserve account (49,534) (63,307) (180,574) (244,207) Adjusted Funds from Operations (1,702,014) (2,292,531) (6,537,738) (7,618,009) Basic and diluted adjusted funds from operations per share (0.087) (0.117) (0.334) (0.39)

