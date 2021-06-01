Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Announces Application for Management Cease Trade Order

WINNIPEG, MB, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. (TSXV: LHIC) (the "Corporation" or "Lakeview") announced today that it will not be able to meet the filing date of May 31, 2021, as provided in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Requirements, for filing of the following continuous disclosure documents: (i) interim financial statements for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2021; (ii) management's discussion & analysis for the 3-month period ended March 31, 2021 and (iii) certification of filings under section 5.1 of National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the "Interim Filings").

The default is due primarily to the unexpected absence of the Corporation's senior corporate accountant due to serious family health issues.

Accordingly, the Corporation has applied to The Manitoba Securities Commission (the "MSC") for a Management Cease Trade Order that will prohibit the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer of Lakeview from trading in the securities of the Corporation until such time as the Interim Filings have been filed. The MSC has yet to make a decision on the aforementioned application. The MSC may grant the application and issue the Management Cease Trade Order or it may impose an Issuer Cease Trade Order if the Interim Filings are not filed in a timely fashion.

During the period of default and until filing of the Interim Filings, the Corporation intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines as required by National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders.

The Corporation's management and other insiders are subject to a trading blackout reflecting the principles contained in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions until the Interim Filings have been completed.

Lakeview plans to complete the Interim Filings on or before June 15, 2021.

Other than disclosed in the Corporation's press releases, there have been no material business developments since December 9, 2020, when the Corporation filed its notice of change of auditor.

About the Corporation

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR". Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties.

