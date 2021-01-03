SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
03.01.2021 22:55:00

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp Amends the Amended and Restated Credit Agreement

WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. ("LHIC") announces that it has amended its amended and restated credit agreement dated January 31, 2018 as amended by a first amending agreement on December 18, 2018, a second amending agreement on June 19, 2019, a third amending agreement on December 31, 2019, a fourth amending agreement dated January 13, 2020 and a fifth amending agreement dated effective May 31, 2020 (the "ARCA") with a syndicate of lenders led by Alberta Treasury Branches and including Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and Roynat Capital pursuant to a Sixth Amending Agreement to the ARCA dated effective December 31, 2020.  The ARCA consolidated certain amendments to the credit agreement dated August 25, 2014, among other things.    

Pursuant to the Sixth Amending Agreement to the ARCA, the lenders and LHIC have agreed to extend the maturity date under the ARCA from December 31, 2020 to January 8, 2021 to allow the parties time to negotiate a further amendment to the ARCA. 

Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LHR".  Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp receives income from ownership, management and licensing of hotel properties. 

The TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp

