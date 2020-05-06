LakePharma Supplying Mount Sinai with SARS-CoV-2 Proteins for Serological Assays

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePharma today announces that the company will be supplying the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai) recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins to the Mount Sinai Laboratory as a component in its blood test for antibody response against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Serologic testing for COVID-19 is an important step in understanding the body's response to the virus," says Erik Lium, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer at Mount Sinai. "We continue to partner with industry leaders, such as LakePharma, as rapidly as possible to facilitate broad serologic testing with this technology."

"The recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins are produced using LakePharma proprietary TunaCHO™ manufacturing platforms. We achieved high purity and high yield, and Mount Sinai has generated good results with the reagents," said Dr. Hua Tu, President and CEO of LakePharma. "LakePharma has been working actively with various medical centers, including Mount Sinai. We are very happy that our recombinant spike proteins are being adopted in clinical serological assays. We are committed to working with Mount Sinai and other leading institutions in making these vital serological assays broadly available soon."

