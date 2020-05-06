06.05.2020 19:58:00

LakePharma Supplying Mount Sinai with SARS-CoV-2 Proteins for Serological Assays

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LakePharma today announces that the company will be supplying the Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai) recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins to the Mount Sinai Laboratory as a component in its blood test for antibody response against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.

LakePharma is a leading US-based contract research organization (CRO) specializing in antibody and protein engineering, cell line development, and protein production.

"Serologic testing for COVID-19 is an important step in understanding the body's response to the virus," says Erik Lium, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Innovation Officer at Mount Sinai. "We continue to partner with industry leaders, such as LakePharma, as rapidly as possible to facilitate broad serologic testing with this technology."

"The recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins are produced using LakePharma proprietary TunaCHO™ manufacturing platforms. We achieved high purity and high yield, and Mount Sinai has generated good results with the reagents," said Dr. Hua Tu, President and CEO of LakePharma. "LakePharma has been working actively with various medical centers, including Mount Sinai. We are very happy that our recombinant spike proteins are being adopted in clinical serological assays. We are committed to working with Mount Sinai and other leading institutions in making these vital serological assays broadly available soon."

For academic and commercial organizations interested in more information about these proteins and potentially other reagents related to COVID-19, please contact us on the LakePharma website or email kick-covid@lakepharma.com.

For inquiries related to commercial licensing of the Mount Sinai serological assay, please visit www.mountsinai.org/covidantibodytest. 

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About LakePharma

LakePharma is a US-based Biologics CRDMO with operations in CA, TX, and MA. This biotech company specializes in the production and evaluation of DNA vectors, viral vectors, cell lines, proteins, antibodies and conjugates, while providing integrated solutions bridging discovery, engineering, development and GMP manufacturing. LakePharma has contributed to the development of 200+ therapeutic or diagnostic products and strives to do hundreds more. www.lakepharma.com.

Click here to see current LakePharma COVID-19 activities. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lakepharma-supplying-mount-sinai-with-sars-cov-2-proteins-for-serological-assays-301054183.html

SOURCE LakePharma, Inc.

