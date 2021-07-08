SMI 12’086 1.0%  SPI 15’539 1.0%  Dow 34’682 0.3%  DAX 15’693 1.2%  Euro 1.0921 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’079 0.6%  Gold 1’804 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’708 0.4%  Dollar 0.9257 0.0%  Öl 73.4 -2.0% 

08.07.2021 02:14:00

Lakefront Property Sell Off Event

PICKWICK LAKE, Ala., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, July 24th starting at 10am, one of the most amazing lakefront land sections on a massive 43,000 acre will be sold-off in large residential building lots find out more here: www.allandales.com. These properties are in an extremely high-demand area and have never been offered to the general-public. Showings inside the private gates will be limited and seen by private tour. Waterloo Landing the name given to the new community, will feature prime, dockable, gently sloping lakefront and lake access homesites, community boat slips, community boat ramp, and is surrounded by forest land in a perfect secluded setting.

Property Highlights:

  • Massive 43,000 Acre Lake
  • Incredible Level Shoreline
  • Community Boat Slips
  • Boat Ramp
  • Stunning Views
  • Surrounded By Forest Land
  • Super Private Location
  • Secure Gated Entrance
  • Deep Year-Round Water
  • Gentle Slope To Lake
  • Utilities And New Roads
  • World Class Fishing
  • RV Friendly
  • Excellent Financing. Way under market PRICES!

Prices start at just $24,900 for 5-acre properties including a boat slip.." I've been working on this for years. This is one of the most spectacular stretches of shoreline on the lake, demand is extremely high in the market and our prices are low. It's the perfect combination." remarks Steve Neff, The Managing Partner of Waterloo Landing, expects a robust turnout for the event. Showings started booking by phone this week. Calling is recommended during business hours.

Attendees will be coming throughout the day from 10:00 am until the final showing at 4:00pm. Information about attending this event can be found online at www.allandsales.com/waterloo/ or calling 888-942-5253.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lakefront-property-sell-off-event-301327505.html

SOURCE Alabama Land Sales, LLC

﻿

