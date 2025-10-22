Lake Shore Bancorp Aktie 2414490 / US5107001076
22.10.2025 23:19:57
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3
(RTTNews) - Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $2.35 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $1.33 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $6.35 million from $5.38 million last year.
Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.35 Mln. vs. $1.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue: $6.35 Mln vs. $5.38 Mln last year.
