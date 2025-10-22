Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (LSBK) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.35 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $1.33 million, or $0.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.0% to $6.35 million from $5.38 million last year.

