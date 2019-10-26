+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 18:22:00

Lake House Appoints PT-Shipmanagement as New Ship Manager

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -- Lake House, a Hong Kong and London based investment company, has appointed PT-Shipmanagement (PTS), a Hamburg based company, to manage two container ships. The two ships have a capacity of 1,300 TEU each and sail with an average crew of 15. The reason for the change to PTS was the high level of digitalisation and improved transparency on actual costs incurred. Lake House expects the ships to operate at significantly lower costs and improved yields.

PT-Shipmanagement, based in Hamburg, is a maritime service provider that specializes in optimising technical ship operating costs and simplifying and digitising administrative processes. The team around Patrick Toll has a total of more than 60 years of nautical and technical maritime expertise. Founded in 2015, the company offers its customers the world's first consistently digitised shipping company. Further information at www.pts-management.com.

Lake House is a privately held investment company with offices in Hong Kong and London, investing in the listed and private sectors worldwide, from real estate, finance, transportation, natural resources to consumer and modern technologies. Investment volumes range from US$10m to US$500m. www.lakehousegroup.com

Contact: Katie Nichols
nichols@lakehousegroup.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lake-house-appoints-pt-shipmanagement-as-new-ship-manager-300945948.html

SOURCE Lake House

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Marktschwergewichte schieben an: SMI erklimmt neue Rekordmarke
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
Volatiler DAX-Wert: Wirecard zu riskant? Diese Konkurrenten kommen stattdessen in Frage
Visa-Aktie gewinnt: Visa übertrifft Prognosen und will weiter wachsen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Amazon-Aktie im Sinkflug: Amazon macht mehr Umsatz, enttäuscht jedoch mit Gewinn

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB