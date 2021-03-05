SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’924 -1.1%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1125 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’698 -0.7%  Bitcoin 44’868 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 67.2 5.0% 
05.03.2021 06:01:00

Laguna Residents First Announces Pre-Registration for Its Ballot Initiative, Invites Donations

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laguna Residents First (LRF)--an organization working on a ballot initiative giving residents the right to approve or deny major commercial projects--is collecting pre-registration information.  

"Voters who are interested in Laguna's smart growth initiative can add their email address online now and they'll be notified when the actual signature gathering process begins," said Chris Catsimanes, the board's newest member. "It takes less than a minute. Eventually, we'll need at least 1,700 signatures. In a town of 23,000, the more people we can sign up now, the easier it will be down the road."  

The initiative addresses commercial projects within 750 feet of Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon Road; that are larger than 22,000 square feet, or that add more than 200 car trips a day or that exceed the city's 36-foot height limit. The small seaside community is well known for its dramatic coastline, art festivals and historic character. Costa Mesa, Newport Beach and Dana Point have passed similar initiatives in recent years.

Officer and co-founder David Raber emphasized that even in a pandemic, the organization's critical conservation efforts continue. "We especially need donations now to support the ongoing work to qualify the Initiative for the ballot in 2022. No amount is too small so, if you've ever visited Laguna and love it, now's a great time to help out."  

Those interested in pre-registering for the ballot initiative or donating can do so at: www.lagunaresidentsfirst.org

Laguna Residents First is a Political Action Committee. State of California PAC No. 1421491

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laguna-residents-first-announces-pre-registration-for-its-ballot-initiative-invites-donations-301241189.html

SOURCE Laguna Residents First

