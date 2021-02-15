SMI 10’932 0.5%  SPI 13’635 0.4%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’106 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’734 1.0%  Gold 1’817 -0.3%  Bitcoin 42’713 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8907 -0.1%  Öl 63.3 0.9% 
15.02.2021 15:09:00

Läderach - Chocolatier Suisse To Assume The Leases For 34 Stores In The United States

NEW YORK and BILTEN, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Valentine's Day, February 14th  2021 Läderach – chocolatier suisse signed an asset purchase agreement allowing Läderach to assume the leases for 34 GODIVA locations across the United States. As a result of this transfer, Läderach will take over the leases of all of these 34 GODIVA locations. 

Läderach continues to have faith in the demand for premium chocolate in the US market.

Läderach signed an asset purchase agreement to assume the leases for 34 GODIVA locations across the United States.

Although the parties have agreed to not disclose any other conditions of the agreement, Läderach will announce the locations of the 34 stores to open by the end of summer 2021, if not sooner.

Johannes Läderach, CEO, Läderach Group: "After our successful and encouraging US market entry with four stores in the North East and excellent nationwide e-commerce demand, these new stores are the perfect opportunity to share the joy of fresh chocolate from Switzerland with chocolate lovers from coast to coast."

About Läderach – chocolatier suisse

Läderach – chocolatier suisse has stood for top-quality handcrafted Swiss chocolate specialties since 1962. The family company has more than 1000 employees and is headquartered in the canton of Glarus in Switzerland. Since September 2012, Läderach has been producing its own chocolate mass. This means that they are one of the few premium producers that can guarantee sustainable quality from the cocoa bean to the end product.

The company produces exclusively in Switzerland. Their artisanal chocolate products first of all the original FrischSchoggiTM (fresh chocolate) are currently sold in over 100 Läderach chocolateries in Switzerland, Germany, the UK, the USA and Canada, as through sales partners in the Middle East and Asia. To learn more, visit www.laderach.com.

Contacts for media:
US/CANADA/UK - Ryan Bowling | +1 650 245 7945 | ryan@thrillcommunications.com
DE/A/CH – Dominique Reber | +41 79 405 65 85 | dominique.reber@konsulenten.ch

Läderach produces all of their chocolate from bean-to-bar and distributes exclusively through their own retail channels.

Operating since 1962, Läderach – chocolatier suisse is a family-owned premier Swiss chocolate company. As the largest chocolate retailer in Switzerland with 100 stores worldwide, Läderach is renowned for creating the freshest, responsibly sourced artisanal chocolates in Switzerland, if not the world. Product quality is reflected in Läderach’s complete control of the entire value chain and its guarantee to use only the best ingredients for their products. (PRNewsfoto/Läderach Chocolatier Suisse)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/laderach--chocolatier-suisse-to-assume-the-leases-for-34-stores-in-the-united-states-301228238.html

SOURCE Läderach Chocolatier Suisse

