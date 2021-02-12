Ladder Up Opens Doors Across Illinois For Tax Season

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder Up , a Chicago based non-profit that provides hardworking people with the financial resources and opportunities they need to move up the economic ladder, today announces the annual commencement of its Tax Assistance Program which kicks off tax season and is now open through April 15, 2021.

Ladder Up's free tax return preparation program welcomes the tax season with volunteers who are eager to support low-income taxpayers at locations in Chicago and Springfield. "While 2020 was a difficult year at baseline, the new pandemic assistance and tax changes related to it will necessitate getting extra help in navigating this uniquely challenging year," shares Ladder Up Executive Director Kathleen Stark. "The pandemic impacted on every aspect of life and created more instability. We will make our 26th tax season the best one, yet. Ladder Up is here to support our clients during the ever changing tax landscape with patience and attention to detail."

WHO IS ELIGIBLE

Ladder Up serves Illinois residents who earn up to $32,000 as an individual or up to $57,000 per household.

HOW IT WORKS

Ladder Up's Drop-Off Tax services are only available by appointment due to the ongoing pandemic. Make an appointment by visiting website (goladderup.org) or by phone (312) 588-6900 to bring tax documents to a Drop-Off Tax Assistance site. At the appointment, work with a volunteer to complete any questions during the intake process.

The volunteer will scan tax documents to allow Ladder Up to prepare and review the return completely virtually – individuals will not need to wait at the site for a return to be prepared. Ladder Up makes virtual or in-person follow-up appointments available for review of completed tax returns.

EVERYONE DESERVES A SHOT AT A BETTER LIFE

The Ladder Up Tax Clinic protects taxpayer rights by providing advice, consultation, and representation to taxpayers who have a disagreement with the IRS or state revenue department about their taxes and by educating taxpayers about their rights and responsibilities under US tax laws.

Free services available through the Tax Assistance Program are available from February 12 - April 15, 2021 and include:

Free tax completion

Federal and state preparation

E-file services for tax returns

ITIN application/renewal assistance

The service is free, releasing more critical dollars to help support individual and family needs.

ABOUT LADDER UP

Founded in 1994, when 22-year-old Chicago business analyst and volunteer basketball coach Robert Burke saw how the hardworking families of his west side team were struggling to make ends meet, he took a shot at helping out. With the goal of securing unclaimed tax credits for the people of this underserved but deserving community, he recruited 90 colleagues to prepare tax returns at no cost. The efforts paid off, returning over $150,000 in tax refunds to 120 families. Today Ladder Up has returned 1.2 Billion to clients, helping more than 750,000, offering free financial programs to help clients secure the tax refunds they deserve, gain the knowledge to navigate today's complex financial systems and obtain financial aid to make college dreams a reality

Make your appointment today online at ladderup.org or call (312) 588-6900.

