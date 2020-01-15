+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020 23:36:00

Ladd Williams, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J. Ladd Williams, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Dentist at Picture Perfect Smiles. 

Devoted to quality dental services, Picture Perfect Smiles is one of the best offices in the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. They provide seamless, flawless smiles and a warm, friendly environment. The office employs dental professionals who are highly-trained and experienced, working together as a dedicated, caring team. Services include general and restorative dentistry, Opalescence Teeth Whitening, dental bonding, tooth colored fillings, Invisalign, gum recontouring, porcelain veneers, porcelain crowns, inlays and onlays, full mouth reconstruction, "teeth in a day" implant retained dentures, and TMJ treatment. The office is located near the border of Estate Grove Valencia Est, at 1244 N Greenfield Road #103.

Revered in Maricopa County for his gentle touch, Dr. Williams is a patient-preferred dentist. Leading an impressive career for twenty-five years, he has continuously increased his expertise, specializing in Implantology and sleep apnea, as well as the other services offered at his practice.
An academic scholar, Dr. Williams attended the University of Washington Dental School, one of the top four dental schools nationally and one of the top fourteen internationally. He earned a
Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS), graduating as valedictorian and receiving the Senior Dental Student Award. On account of his academic accomplishments, Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honor Society and the Alpha Omega National Honor Society inducted him. He continues increasing his knowledge, periodically undergoing training and completing courses in restorative dentistry.

To remain abreast of the latest developments, Dr. Williams is an active member of the American Dental Association (ADA), Arizona Dental Association (AZDA), American Academy of Gold Foil Operators (AAGFO), Academy of Operative Dentistry (AOD), American Academy of General Dentists (AAGD), American Academy of LDS Dentists, and Pankey Institute of Higher Learning.

For his excellence as a dentist, the Consumer's Research Council of America chose Dr. Williams as one of "America's Top Dentists" in cosmetic dentistry and occlusal rehabilitation and Who's Who National Registry listed him.

When he is not at work, Dr. Williams enjoys scuba diving, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, and in outdoor activities with his family. He is thankful for his father Dr. James R. Williams, wife Janet, and six children.

Dr. Williams dedicates this recognition to Dr. L.D. Pankey.

For more information, please visit http://www.pictureperfectsmiles.com

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ladd-williams-dds-is-being-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-300987789.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:05
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
16:01
Vontobel: Subscription Economy - Ein ganz neues Erfolgsmodell
13:30
Gold profitiert von neuer Verunsicherung
09:34
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
08:56
Banken helfen SMI auf die Sprünge
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.01.20
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
13.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Lindt&Sprüngli wächst 2019 im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie profitiert
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
Bossard-Aktie bricht ein: Bossard wächst 2019 nur dank Übernahmen
IPO in Planung: Bitcoin Suisse strebt an die Börse
Wall Street schliesst uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX beendet Tag nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Der heimische Markt befand sich am Mittwoch auf Richtungssuche. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer tendierte derweil schwächer. An der Wall Street ging es zur Wochenmitte bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Abschläge verbucht.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;