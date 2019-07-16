LAD Solutions Named as a Leading Marketing Agency in 2019 by Clutch

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAD Solutions has announced that the company has been recognized by Clutch, a Washington, D.C.-based B2B research firm, as a Leading Marketing Agency for 2019. LAD Solutions was ranked for 2019 in the category of Search Engine Marketing having received high ratings from Clutch based on the firm's industry leadership, creative and marketing expertise, and overall client satisfaction.

Each year, Clutch publishes its report of the top creative and marketing agencies for 34 different categories in order to encompass firms that are excelling in every aspect of digital marketing and design. The 2019 Leading Creative & Marketing Agencies report was recently published on Clutch's website after a thorough review of the more than 560 agencies that made the cut.

In order to evaluate the firms that are selected for this exclusive report, Clutch performs in-depth analysis of each firm. Clutch uses its proprietary Leaders Matrix methodology, a research model designed to map a firm's focus against its ability to meet the needs of industry clients. As a top B2B research firm, Clutch has earned a reputation as a reliable source for business evaluation. To date, Clutch has discovered and evaluated more than 1,000 companies in over 50 market segments in order to identify the best of the best.

"The marketing and creative sectors are increasingly adopting a digital-first mentality," said Clutch Senior Business Analyst Sara Philibotte. "The best agencies must effectively incorporate creative strategy with the most cutting-edge technologies. These agencies have proven their ability to excel as versatile and adaptive leaders in this new market."

Clutch also emphasizes the dynamic nature of the rankings with the implication that a company can only maintain its place in the report as long as it is able to consistently meet the demanding criteria set forth by the B2B research firm. As a result, LAD Solutions has proven that it is a company that can continuously deliver forward-thinking strategy and results.

For interested parties who want to find out more about the services offered by LAD Solutions or learn more about the findings of the 2019 Clutch report, visit ladsolutions.com.

About LAD Solutions: Based in Los Angeles, California, LAD Solutions is a full service digital marketing firm. As a nationally recognized firm, LAD Solutions works with clients from all regions of the country. Lakshmi Kodali, Ali Pourvasei, and David Barkhordari started the company in 2010 after meeting at an SEO conference. Today, LAD Solutions has clients from top brands in various industries. To find out more about the services offered by LAD Solutions, go to ladsolutions.com.

