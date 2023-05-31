Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Lacroix Aktie
Lacroix : Production resumes at LACROIX.

Lacroix
32.70 EUR -0.61%
Production resumes at LACROIX

Following the announcement on May 15 that a cyber attack had been intercepted, the Group reports that it had partially restarted production at its Electronics activity sites in Tunisia (Zriba), France (Beaupréau) and Germany (Willich) as of May 17.
LACROIX expects production to return to normal this week, following a gradual ramp-up.

"The Tunisian site was the first to partially restart, enabling us to meet our customers' most urgent needs. The German and French sites then began their gradual recovery", explains Louis Pourdieu, Executive Managing Director of LACROIX's Electronic EMEA business.

LACROIX IT teams, supported by cybersecurity expert partners, are still hard at work. The analysis of the situation is now clear, and the rebuilding of infrastructures using backups is in progress.

At the same time, the close collaboration led with our customers keeps them informed and reassured, and help us adapt our production plans as closely as possible to their needs.

While these factors will have a temporary impact on the second quarter, LACROIX does not expect at this stage any significant repercussion on the financial targets announced for the full 2023 financial year.

A` propos de LACROIX

Convinced that technology should contribute to making our living environments simpler, more sustainable, and safer, LACROIX supports its customers in the construction and management of intelligent living ecosystems, thanks to connected equipment and technologies.  
As a publicly listed family-owned mid-cap, with a turnover of €708 million in 2022, LACROIX combines the essential agility required to innovate in an ever-changing technological sector with the ability to industrialize robust and secure equipment, cutting-edge know-how in industrial IoT solutions and electronic equipment for critical applications and the long-term vision to invest and build for the future.  
LACROIX designs and manufactures its customers’ electronic equipment, in particular in the automotive, home automation, aerospace, industrial and health sectors. LACROIX also provides safe, connected equipment for the management of critical infrastructures such as smart roads (street lighting, traffic signs, traffic management, V2X) and the management and operation of water and energy systems.  
Drawing on its extensive experience and expertise, the Group works with its customers and partners to build the connection between the world of today and the world of tomorrow. It helps them to create the industry of the future and to make the most of the opportunities for innovation that surround them, supplying them with the equipment for a smarter world.  

Contacts

 

LACROIX
COO & Executive VP Finance
Nicolas Bedouin
investors@lacroix.group
Tel.: +33 (0)2 72 25 68 80 		 

 

ACTIFIN
Press relations
Jennifer Jullia
jjullia@actifin.fr
Tel. : + 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 		 

 

ACTIFIN
Financial communication
Marianne Py
mpy@actifin.fr
Tel. : +33 (0)6 88 78 59 99

