Lacak.io Enhances Enterprises' Safety with IoT Tracking Solutions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indonesia-based Lacak.io is boosting the country's logistics industry with innovative IoT solutions, in line with the government's "100 Smart Cities Movement" to promote smart city solutions and digitalization. Providing enterprise-ready software platform for day-to-day GPS fleet monitoring and workforce management, the startup centralizes its technology to help businesses achieve growth and profitability with safety and efficiency.

"Amidst the pandemic, eCommerce in Indonesia saw unprecedented growth resulting in the direct surge of the need for long-haul deliveries and hence, better logistics and fleet management. This is where Lacak.io is stepping up as an enterprise IoT platform with fleet management and tracking solutions as two key offerings," says Fariz Iskandar, Founder and CEO of Lacak.io.

Connecting 17000 islands: Tapping into a burgeoning market

The logistics market in Indonesia grew by 45.95% between 2013 and 2018. It is expected to witness further growth of 10.27% between 2020 and 2025. As the demand surges, connecting a group of 17000 islands efficiently is not an easy feat and local players here face several challenges.

One of the main struggles is ensuring maximum safety of sellers and consumers by verifying driver's identities. This is where Lacak.io's unique solutions like iButton and DSM come to help identify and verify drivers, while enabling remote monitoring of their behaviour respectively. Lacak.io also offers a GPS tracker that provides real-time updates on the fleet.

With a steady increase in road accidents in Indonesia in the last five years, maximum on-road safety is another key requirement. Lacak.io's ADAS gives collision warnings in advance while the axle load solution helps drivers and employers monitor the loads. The Immobilizer enables employers to control engines remotely- they are able to interfere and stop vehicles during emergencies. For further ensuring the safety of the drivers, there is a Panic Button that helps them send out SOS signals.

With these holistic solutions, Lacak.io emerges as one of the leading IoT platforms in Indonesia. The startup is currently looking for investment to further expand its mission of connecting Indonesia and helping future-proof the burgeoning logistics industry.

About Lacak.io:

Founded in 2016, Lacak.io is an Indonesian-based tech startup. It helps various business fields with enterprise-ready IoT platform, focusing on real-time tracking, IoT solutions, and field worker management.

