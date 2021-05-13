Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Announces Results of Election of Directors

|
13.05.2021 22:45:00
TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) announced the results of the election of directors at its annual and special meeting of holders of common shares held today by way of a virtual meeting.
The following nominee directors listed in the Corporation's management information circular dated April 9, 2021 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The vote was conducted by electronic ballot. The number of common shares voted for the election of each director or withheld was as indicated below:
Votes For
% Votes For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Mark J. Fuller
27,872,015
90.35%
2,978,005
9.65%
Douglas F. McCutcheon
29,840,337
96.73%
1,009,683
3.27%
Dorothea E. Mell
29,863,943
96.80%
986,077
3.20%
William H. McNeil
21,845,444
70.81%
9,004,576
29.19%
Sandra L. Rosch
28,588,410
92.67%
2,261,610
7.33%
John F. Tuer
28,890,488
93.65%
1,959,532
6.35%
Patricia M. Volker
29,890,513
96.89%
959,507
3.11%
Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.
SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation
