24.05.2021 00:00:00

Labour Hire Agency Melbourne AIO Contracting Offering Free Introduction to Welding Short Course to Help Meet Industry Demand

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welding is one of Australia's most in-demand trades and can offer lifelong employment. As one of the most prominent labour agencies Melbourne businesses turn to for their recruitment needs, AIO Contracting says they are struggling to hire enough welders to meet the demand from their clients. Currently, they are hiring for multiple welder positions within the Melbourne, Geelong, and Ballarat regions.

To help them satisfy the huge demand, the labour hire company in Melbourne has introduced a free one-day 'Introduction to Welding' short course. The course is designed to upskill students' welding skills and capabilities, helping them to kick-start a career in the industry.

At the conclusion of the one-day course, successful students will be given the opportunity to be employed by the labour hire company to fill the roles they have available, which require basic welding and fabrication skills. Full-time employment opportunities are on offer with highly desirable day shifts within the engineering and manufacturing industries.

To be eligible for the free course, applicants need only minimal MIG Welding experience. In addition, basic MIG Welding capabilities are desired, but not essential. Instead, AIO is looking for applicants with aspirations for a long-term welding career, a desire to work in a fabrication shop and confidence with hand tools.

The free course runs over one day from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with places limited to five students per day due to workshop capacity restrictions. The small class size will also ensure students receive invaluable one-on-one training with their instructor and the opportunity to learn more about the industry and opportunities available.

At the end of the course, students are required to successfully pass a weld test, after which they will be eligible for placement with the labour hire Melbourne company. Whether those interested are looking for a career change or wanting to gain new skills, AIO strongly encourages prospective students to register their interest in the free course by visiting their website.

Classes begin running from Tuesday, 1 June, and will continue to run for a limited time, dependent on demand. AIO advises businesses or agencies who want to access the course for a small group of five or more individuals, should get in touch with them directly to discuss specific requirements.



