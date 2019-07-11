LabFinder.com Integrates With Uber To Add New Layer Of Convenience To Platform

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LabFinder.com, the convenient online platform for patients to schedule their laboratory and radiology tests and access test results, has announced an API integration with Uber to further provide patients with technologically-advanced medical care that adds convenience to making appointments.

LabFinder.com's newest feature offers users the option to book an Uber ride with their appointment reminders that are received via text or email. The link brings users to a dedicated Uber booking page that includes the address of the medical or testing center and also gives users the option to open Uber via its app or through a web browser. Patients who use the Uber app have the ability to directly open it from the dedicated link, with the appointment address pre-filled as the destination to complete their ride booking experience. The feature also includes a reminder for users to schedule a ride in advance of the appointment.

"We have made it our mission to empower patients and help them take better control of their health," said Dr. Robert Segal, MD and Co-Founder of LabFinder.com. "This latest integration with Uber will not only help patients plan ahead, but ultimately lead them to live healthier lives."

The founders of LabFinder.com created the platform as a solution to bridge the gap between patients, providers and diagnostic centers. The convenience of a technologically-savvy online platform paired with unmatched patient care have pushed LabFinder.com to become a leader in both the medical and technology spaces. By collaborating with Uber, they are able to further provide leading innovation while prioritizing the patient experience.

LabFinder.com allows doctors and diagnostic centers to engage directly with patients and one-another, as well as build relationships focused on patient-centered care. This facilitates the medical testing process, allowing patients to find the right lab or radiology center, putting control in the patients' hands and ultimately improving the quality of healthcare. The online platform is a central repository for all medical lab results, finding nearby labs within a patient's insurance network, reducing out-of-network costs and allowing rapid access to test results once complete. The technology aids subscribing labs in attracting and engaging potential patients, increasing patient appointments and doctor leads, and ultimately, building revenue. LabFinder.com currently serves communities in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Maryland, Washington, D.C, and Virginia.

With its continued advancement, LabFinder.com is dedicated to modernizing health care by uniting patients, doctors, labs and radiology centers to make patient health a priority and encourage patients to take a more educated, active role in their own health care.

For more information on LabFinder.com please visit: https://www.labfinder.com/

