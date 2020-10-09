+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
La Tortilla Factory Releases Mexican Side Dishes

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Take your meal to the next level with La Tortilla Factory's new Authentic Mexican Side Dishes. Always passionate about innovating in the Mexican food category, La Tortilla Factory has expanded beyond the tortilla aisle, introducing three new microwavable pouches. Dinner just got easier because La Tortilla Factory has done the work for you with three easy and convenient to prepare microwavable pouches. With a twist of the wrist you'll have a crowd pleasing dish in just 90 seconds.

The new side dishes are available now at select retailers nationally and on their online store, www.latortillafactory.com.

 Spice Up Any Meal
Using only better-for-you ingredients, La Tortilla Factory has formulated three side dishes to spice up any meal. Ancho Rice and Beans is a rice & beans blend with corn and mild Ancho chiles. Chipotle Brown Rice and Quinoa is a blend of brown rice, quinoa, smoky chipotle, roasted corn and poblano peppers. TheMexican-style Black Beansare rich and flavorful, slow cooked with a blend of Mexican herbs and spices. Inspired by their Mexican heritage and deep Californian roots, these innovative new products were crafted for La Tortilla Factory's loyal consumers' mindful eating habits and shared love of authentic flavors. All three Authentic Side Dishes are vegetarian-friendly, Non-GMO, preservative free, and gluten free. Combine with La Tortilla Factory tortillas for a perfect combination to create a nutritious and easy meal, like gluten-free enchiladas or flavorful burritos, in just minutes!

La Tortilla Factory, Since 1977
Founders, Jose and Mary Tamayo, set out to bring authentic Mexican flavors to California in 1977. They put down roots in Sonoma County and discovered a forward thinking, culinary community of farmers and foodies that supported and fostered their mission; to bring better food to your table. Driven by the family's personal health goals and also the requests of loyal customers, La Tortilla Factory quickly earned and embraced the title of innovators in the tortilla industry. As part of their vision to create great tasting products that contribute to a healthy lifestyle, they created the first low carb tortilla in 2000 and their first organic tortilla in 2003.

La Tortilla Factory is family-owned and operated in Santa Rosa, California.

Learn More: Latortillafactory.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaTortillaFactory

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/latortillafactory

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/la-tortilla-factory/

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-tortilla-factory-releases-mexican-side-dishes-301149585.html

SOURCE La Tortilla Factory

