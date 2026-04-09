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Sino Land Aktie 422198 / HK0083000502

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09.04.2026 04:45:11

La Mirabelle Achieves Sales of HK$4.6 Billion in Two Weeks, Records 522 Unit Sales as of 7 April 2026

Sino Land
1.19 CHF 2.23%
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EQS Newswire / 09/04/2026 / 04:45 CET/CEST

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 April 2026 - La Mirabelle, the final waterfront phase of the LOHAS Park residential development in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, has generated HK$4.6 billion in sales for the whole project over the first two weeks of its launch, with 522 units sold as of 7 April. Buoyed by strong end-user demand alongside keen interest from overseas buyers, this performance reflects sustained confidence in Hong Kong's residential property market.

751466-Outdoor-Swimming-Pool-jpg.jpeg
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La Mirabelle at LOHAS Park has generated HK$4.6 billion in sales in two weeks.

Jointly developed by Sino Land Company Limited (Stock Code: 0083.HK), Kerry Properties, K. Wah International, China Merchants Land, and MTR Corporation, La Mirabelle recorded sales of 522 units as of 7 April. Mr Victor Tin, Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited, noted that buyers hailed from diverse markets, including the United Kingdom, Korea, India, and the Chinese Mainland. Approximately 80% were end users and 20% investors—evidence of robust ongoing demand.

Mr Daryl Ng, Chairman of Sino Land Company Limited, commented, 'We are encouraged by the enthusiastic market response to La Mirabelle at LOHAS Park, a premier residential community in Tseung Kwan O, which has delivered HK$4.6 billion in sales in two weeks. Strong end-user participation, coupled with interest from international buyers, signals continued confidence in Hong Kong's residential market. We believe this momentum underscores Hong Kong's enduring appeal as a global city for living, working, and investment, bolstered by its world-class connectivity and established business ecosystem.'

Market observers anticipate sustained capital inflows into Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong. Renowned for its robust legal system, deep financial markets, and stable US Dollar peg, Hong Kong remains a preferred destination for property investment. La Mirabelle's strong sales performance signals enduring appeal among both local and international buyers.

As a long-term investor and developer in Hong Kong, Sino Land is committed to sustainable development and responsible business practices as part of its long-term approach to delivering quality homes and communities. The Company maintains strong ESG performance and has been ranked among the Global Top 5% in the Real Estate Management & Development industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026. Among more than 9,200 companies assessed worldwide, Sino Land is the only developer from Hong Kong to receive this recognition. This marks the company's fourth consecutive inclusion in the Yearbook and its first ranking in the Global Top 5%. The Company has also been recognised through CDP Climate Change A List inclusion, GRESB five-star ratings in both the Development and Standing Investment Benchmarks, and an AAA rating from MSCI.

Hashtag: #SinoLand

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

225647
News Source: Sino Land Company Limited

09/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

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Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

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