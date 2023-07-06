Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
07.07.2023 00:10:00

LA Galaxy Foundation, Herbalife, and U.S. Soccer Foundation Commit to Providing More Safe Places to Play Soccer Through 2026

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LA Galaxy Foundation, Herbalife, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation today announced a joint commitment to install four new mini-pitches across Los Angeles by 2026.

Los Angeles youth play soccer at a mini-pitch located in DeForest Park.

The four new mini-pitches build on two new mini-pitches installed at DeForest Park in Long Beach earlier this year. The LA Galaxy Foundation and the U.S. Soccer Foundation also installed a mini-pitch at Andrew Jackson Elementary School in Santa Ana as part of the 20-for-20 Initiative with Major League Soccer, adidas, and Southern New Hampshire University in 2016.

"The LA Galaxy are honored to continue our partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and Herbalife as we look to install new mini-pitches across Los Angeles by 2026," said Tom Braun, LA Galaxy Senior Vice President of Soccer & Business Operations and Business Development. "Not only do these fields provide safe places to play in our neighborhoods, but they expand on our collective commitment to the advancement of the sport at all levels as we look to grow the game of soccer in our communities."

About the size of a basketball court, mini-pitches are small, customized, hard-court surfaces that are perfectly suited for organized soccer programs and pick-up games. Mini-pitches serve as community hubs and are shown to strengthen community cohesion, encourage physical activity, and improve safety perceptions.

"Through this partnership and commitment to giving back to our communities, we can make a lasting impact on children by encouraging well-being based on positive experiences that help them live their best lives," said Humberto Calleja, Vice President and General Manager for Herbalife, North America.

Community surveys found that 99% of those living in communities with mini-pitches say that people in their community are more active after the installation of a mini-pitch, 98% say that their community feels safer after the installation of a mini-pitch, and 91% say that their mini-pitch serves as a community hub.

"We're thrilled to expand upon our relationship with the LA Galaxy Foundation and Herbalife and provide more safe places to play across Los Angeles," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "These mini-pitches not only provide safe places for youth to play, but serve as community hubs that strengthen communities."

This new commitment marks the latest development in the U.S. Soccer Foundation's It's Everyone's Game national movement to ensure children in underserved communities can enjoy the health and youth development benefits of the game. To date, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has installed over 600 mini-pitches nationwide. The goal is to install 1,000 by 2026.

For more information, visit www.Herbalife.com.

About Herbalife Ltd.
Herbalife is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

About the LA Galaxy
The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

About the U.S. Soccer Foundation
The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Herbalife (PRNewsfoto/Herbalife North America)

LA Galaxy and LA Galaxy Foundation logos

U.S. Soccer Foundation Logo.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-galaxy-foundation-herbalife-and-us-soccer-foundation-commit-to-providing-more-safe-places-to-play-soccer-through-2026-301871638.html

SOURCE Herbalife North America

