LA Fashion Week Opens with New Designers and Partners Debuting at Petersen Automotive Museum this October

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LA Fashion Week (LAFW) will be hosting its 2019 shows this October 8th - 12th at the Petersen Automotive Museum, one of the world's premier car museums and historical landmarks in Los Angeles. This season they've partnered with United Airways, Swarovski, Moss Adams, Essentia Water, Fashion TV, and more showcasing over 20 award-winning designers and artists from Europe and Asia, featuring their latest collections.

"LA's become the streetwear & red-carpet fashion capital of the world. As part of this cultural renaissance we're excited to be leaders behind this movement into a premier hub for fashion, art, design and entertainment; that's why we've designed the shows to become more experiential than ever before" says Arthur Chipman, Executive Producer of LAFW.

Kicking off this season, world renowned Julien Macdonald, dubbed the "Ultimate Glam Designer" by Elle Magazine, is opening the shows. His impressive bio includes working as the creative director for Chanel under the late Karl Lagerfeld and replacing Alexander McQueen at Givenchy. In the last year, Julien's namesake label was worn by notable celebrities worldwide. LAFW's calendar includes innovative labels such as Luooif Studio and California's high energy streetwear pioneer brand Dolls Kill. The Royal Thai consulate in LA is debuting their country's top design talents Landmee official, Salisa Official, Kanapot Aunsorn and Renim Project.

With trendy labels, strategic partners, influential guests, and over 2.5 billion digital impressions per season, LAFW has grown into an established high-profile event in Los Angeles focusing on increasing the profile of West Coast Fashion. This season brings in partnerships with Spring Place, Soho House, and Fresh Wata, with more to be added. LAFW has been proclaimed by Mayor Eric Garcetti and California State Senator Ben Allen as the Official Fashion Week for the City of Los Angeles.

LAFW SS20 kicks off its Opening Night Gala October 8th, 2019. For the full schedule, roster of designers, and information on how to attend please visit http://www.lafw.net/schedule or email media(at)lafw(dot)net for more info.

