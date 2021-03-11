La Colombe d'Or Hotel Completes Multimillion Dollar Modern Expansion and Renovation and Sets Opening Date

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zimmermans, owners of La Colombe d'Or Hotel, announced the addition and renovation completion and set the hotel's opening date for March 29, 2021. A glamorous art oasis in the eccentric Montrose neighborhood, international design team Rottet Studio reimagines the hotel interiors for a modern yet timeless and gracious Texas experience.

32-room boutique hotel showcases over 350 pieces of original art and will usher a new era of guests

"We are thrilled to introduce the redesigned La Colombe d'Or Hotel to the city of Houston and guests travelling from around the world," said Dan Zimmerman, Principal of La Colombe d'Or Hotel. "The renovations and additions gracefully merge the history and grandeur of the mansion while modernizing the overall aesthetic. We are excited to welcome guests to the present interpretation of the historic Fondren mansion, where they will find a large collection of works by internationally acclaimed artists, a refined social scene and a cultural experience as dynamic as the mansion itself."

Originally built in 1923 as a residence for Houston's Fondren family, the La Colombe d'Or Mansion was acquired in 1979 and transformed into a hotel featuring suites, a restaurant and bar, an art gallery and notorious Le Grand Salon de la Comtesse—a Rococo ballroom outfitted in English oak, gilded-frame mirrors and chandeliers once built for French royals in the 1730s and purchased by The Zimmermans in 1995. In a collaboration with global real estate firm Hines, the property was reimagined, and a high-rise named The Residences at La Colombe d'Or now stands adjacent to the Mansion. The result is a spectacular new destination hotel and residences that deliberately contrast in architectural styles but are effortlessly connected by timeless interior design.

Offering three distinctive yet collective guest experiences

The Mansion, classified as a historical landmark, greets all hotel guests upon arrival with its intimate, residential scale, lush landscape and charming front porch. Upon entry inside, the Mansion's lower level keeps the home's original layout but reimagines the spaces for a full-service hotel experience. An intimate reception lobby, a lounge, restaurant dining room and craft cocktail bar make up the majority of the ground floor plan. The second floor, accessed by a central grand staircase adorned with a collection of art, houses the Mansion's five art-filled, one-bedroom suites ranging from 470 to 721 square feet. Within the Mansion suites, guests will find spacious rooms outfitted with fine linens, marble bathrooms with Aesop amenities and generous seating areas to unwind from the bustling neighborhood. Led by internationally renowned design firm Rottet Studio, the design polishes and refreshes the traditional elegance of the historic 1920's mansion and layers in modern notes to add drama and depth to the hotel. The design revolves around the expanded restaurant and bar, which are draped in textural fabrics in warm jewel tones and patterns that create a luxurious oasis in the city.

The Tower, an addition to the estate's property, includes 18 hotel suites on the lower level of The Residences at La Colombe d'Or and is accessed by a pass-through sculpture garden from the Mansion. With architecture by Muniz + Albin and interiors by Rottet Studio, the design creates the feel of a modern and open pavilion with flowing spaces to showcase art in a gallery like setting. Upon entering the Tower, guests are greeted by a grand corridor filled with art leading to two separate wings of guest rooms. Each private wing leads to rooms ranging from 483 to 910 square feet and features a bedroom, a bathroom with Aesop amenities and a seating area in a suite setup. Balconies can be found in many of the suites, which overlook an intimate view of the Mansion's grounds and sculpture garden. The design palette channels calming neutral tones and textural fabrics in ivory to enhance the guest experience. The Tower is well suited for guests looking for a traditional, yet uniquely refined hotel room experience.

The Garden Bungalows, a collection of 9 suites grouped around a charming courtyard, are situated across the street from the Tower. With interiors designed by gin design group, this experience offers guests a respite from the bustle of the city with a whimsical nod to the Mansion. Reminiscent of bohemian Parisian apartments in the mid-century, mod wallpapers, moody lounges and sculptural custom furnishings upholstered in velvets and boucles of mossy greens and sensuous red tones live in harmony. Designer lighting punctuates a collection of original art tastefully displayed throughout. The flats range from 840 to 1540 square feet and feature 1 or 2 bedrooms and baths, each with a full kitchen and living room. The Garden Bungalows are ideal for guests visiting for an extended period of time or seeking a more private experience during their stay. Each unit has either a private patio, balcony or interior courtyard access.

Guests of La Colombe d'Or Hotel have access to a variety of amenities at the hotel including multiple gardens, a private park, a state-of-the-art fitness facility and pool with sprawling downtown views, a full-service restaurant and bar named Tonight & Tomorrow, in-room dining and a private collection of over 350 pieces of artwork and sculpture on display from artists including Arik Levy, Christian Rosa, Raoul Dufy, Pasquale Romanelli, Dorothy Hood, Benjamin Robert Haydon and more. A short distance from the hotel, guests will find Houston's Museum District offering 19 museums including The Menil Collection and Museum of Fine Arts, as well as world class restaurants and night life.

"It was important for us to offer a variety of accommodation types to suit the many needs of our guests at La Colombe d'Or Hotel," continued Zimmerman. "Paired with our central location, walkable neighborhood, hotel amenities and neighborhood attractions, guests of La Colombe d'Or can expect a very effortlessly luxurious and memorable stay at our property."

Situated a few minutes' drive from Downtown Houston, the Texas Medical Center, world-renowned art institutions and a 30-minute drive from Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports, La Colombe d'Or Hotel puts you at the doorsteps of Houston's most coveted and sought-after destinations. Nightly rates begin at $500. For additional information or to book a reservation, visit lacolombedor.com or call 713-524-7999.

About La Colombe d'Or Hotel

An iconic luxury property owned by The Zimmermans for 40 years, La Colombe d'Or Hotel has served as a distinctive boutique hotel for the city of Houston. Over the last four decades, the hotel has provided a bespoke hospitality experience for presidents, politicians, celebrities and guests.

A historic landmark now reborn, La Colombe d'Or Hotel serves as Houston's most unique and luxurious boutique hotel. Set on two city blocks in Montrose, the property effortlessly blends the artistic and colorful character of the neighborhood with the charm of the Mansion's past. Boasting 32 suites in three unique but collective styles, the hotel delivers a charming and personalized experience. Amenities include a private collection of over 350 art pieces on display publicly, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, a resort-style pool, a craft cocktail bar and Tonight & Tomorrow, the hotel's full-service restaurant serving seasonal cuisine. Multiple gardens and outdoor spaces provide a respite from the neighborhood's electric energy. La Colombe d'Or Hotel provides guests a timeless experience set at the doorsteps of Houston's culture.

For more information, visit lacolombedor.com

Connect with La Colombe d'Or Hotel on Instagram and Facebook

About The Zimmermans

Long-time real estate investors in the city of Houston, The Zimmermans have been shaping the fabric of the neighborhoods they develop since the early '70s. Led by Steve and Dan Zimmerman, the family's acquisition strategy focuses on redeveloping and rehabilitating core real estate that adds layers of character and richness to the community it serves. The Zimmermans continue to seek real estate investing opportunities that combine culture, commerce and community involvement. Visit www.newformrealestate.com for more information.

About The Residences at La Colombe d'Or

Hines, in a joint venture with TH Real Estate, an affiliate of Nuveen (the investment arm of TIAA), and the Zimmerman family, developed The Residences at La Colombe d'Or, a luxury 285-unit multifamily high-rise located in the Montrose/Museum District neighborhood of Houston. Designed by Muñoz + Albin with interiors by Rottet Studio, the 34-story tower connects to the neighboring La Colombe d'Or hotel through a series of amenitized areas, including an art gallery, an outdoor plaza with fireplace. Another outdoor greenspace, totaling approximately 14,000 square feet, is located on the northernmost portion of the site. The direct connection to the hotel and restaurant offers exclusive access for the residents of the project. The building also provides 18 additional luxury rooms for guests of the La Colombe d'Or Hotel.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/la-colombe-dor-hotel-completes-multimillion-dollar-modern-expansion-and-renovation-and-sets-opening-date-301245684.html

SOURCE La Colombe d’Or Hotel