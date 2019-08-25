La Belle vie Plastic Surgery Announces the Addition of Its First Satellite Office

WILMINGTON, N.C., August 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- La Belle vie Plastic Surgery, Wilmington's newest cosmetic and plastic surgery center, is pleased to announce the addition of its first satellite office.

Located within Beauty Elements & directly behind Don Williamson Nissan at 200 Doctor's Drive, Suite C, off of Western Avenue in Jacksonville, North Carolina, the new office will initially be providing BOTOX® injection services, with additional services to be added this fall.

"In my 20 years of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery expertise, I have had the opportunity of assisting residents of Onslow County with their plastic surgery needs," says Dr. Jeff Church, founder and managing partner of La Belle vie Plastic Surgery. "We took our time finding the right space, training new staff on the best practices we have developed in the Wilmington office, and are excited to grow our presence in the Jacksonville market."

Currently, la Belle vie consultations, surgery, and injectable appointments take place at a state-of-the art, 6000 square foot facility replete with onsite operating room, located at 1122 Medical Center Drive in Wilmington.

"Since we opened earlier this year, we have had patients come from near and far to visit our practice. We are nearing the 1,000th patient and I truly believe it is because of Dr. Church's great reputation throughout the Southeast," says Gina Ingram, Office Manager for la Belle vie. "We are excited to begin offering services in Jacksonville."

Dr. Church received his Doctor of Medicine degree from West Virginia University and trained as a plastic surgeon at the Ohio State University. His board certifications include the American Board of Plastic Surgery, the American Board of Surgery as well as the Northeast Regional Board of Dentistry.

La Belle vie appointment time availability includes Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Stay connected to la Belle vie by liking the practice on Facebook, Instagram, calling 910.338.5900, or visit labellevieps.com.

