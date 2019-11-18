+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
18.11.2019 10:34:00

L3COS Blockchain to Officially Launch at the World Economic Forum 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- L3COS, a three-level blockchain for governments, businesses, and individuals, will be officially presented at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland. 

A demo version of the project is already available for evaluation purposes. Yet the official launch will take place at WEF on January 21-24, 2020. The L3COS team plans to perform a series of get-acquainted sessions where it will tell about the project in detail, covering its potential and benefits for governments and businesses.

About L3COS

L3COS is a blockchain with three separate consensus algorithms, each providing individual functionality for governments, businesses, and individuals. It allows automating processes while preserving discrete digital identity, as well as establishes conditional governance.

The L3COS blockchain consists of three levels: the top level operates as Proof of Government (PoGvt), providing each government with a super-node, and each government has control over two other levels, including token issuing processes.

The middle level is based on the Delegated Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, where businesses perform operations. Finally, this is the level based on the Proof of Storage (PoST) consensus for individuals that can rent their storage to the rest of the system, with control over data usage.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum (WEF) brings together the world's industry leaders from politics, culture, business, and society domains to discuss ambitious initiatives that shape the future of global industries in various verticals.

Founded in 1971 as an NGO, now WEF remains an independent organization, demonstrating the highest standards of governance and entrepreneurship at a global scale.  

CONTACT: pr@L3COS.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l3cos-blockchain-to-officially-launch-at-the-world-economic-forum-2020-300959790.html

SOURCE L3COS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:15
Daimler – Rally beendet?
10:06
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:59
Die Zahlenflut ebbt ab
09:27
SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktienmärkte im Rally-Modus: Studie ermittelt die Gründe für die neuen Rekordstände
Saudi Aramco-IPO: Aramco will bei Börsengang rund 24 Milliarden Dollar erlösen
Libra-Konkurrent: Neue Details zu Chinas staatlicher Kryptowährung
UBS-Aktie fester: Ermotti will Chefposten an UBS-Spitze wohl nach einem Jahrzehnt verlassen
SMI klettert auf Allzeithoch -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Fondsmanager überzeugt: Es gibt derzeit keine Blase am Aktienmarkt
Mega-Börsengang Aramco lässt auch bei Credit Suisse die Kassen klingeln - CS-Aktie gefragt
Compare the Best DSLR Camera Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Canon EOS & Nikon D Series Digital-SLR Deals Compared by Deal Stripe
SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
So bewegen sich Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, IOAT, Monero, Ripple & Co. am Sonntag

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI klettert auf Allzeithoch -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Stimmung freundlich. An der deutschen Börse ist Zurückhaltung bemerkbar. In Fernost greifen Anleger am Montag zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;