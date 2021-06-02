SMI 11’470 0.3%  SPI 14’797 0.3%  Dow 34’605 0.1%  DAX 15’603 0.2%  Euro 1.0967 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’089 0.4%  Gold 1’907 0.4%  Bitcoin 34’082 3.7%  Dollar 0.8977 0.1%  Öl 71.2 0.9% 
02.06.2021 20:15:00

L. Scott Askins Joins CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. and Coastal States Bank Board of Directors

ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. ("CoastalSouth") and Coastal States Bank ("CSB") announced that it has added a new director, L. Scott Askins. Scott is experienced in scaling companies and driving key operating strategies of organic and acquisitive growth.  

(PRNewsfoto/Coastal States Bank)

"Throughout Scott's career, she has successfully executed over 50 strategic transactions in three separate industries – FinTech, SaaS, and Healthcare," said Steve Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer of CoastalSouth and CSB.  "As a trusted board advisor to global, early- and late-stage private and public companies, she brings over 20 years of C-Suite experience in effectuating stockholder value creation through expertise in corporate finance, director-shareholder engagement, governance, compliance, and risk management."

Scott currently serves as the General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary for Kabbage, An American Express Company. Before assuming her role at Kabbage, she spent over a decade as an executive at Premiere Global Services.

Scott previously served on the board of the Innovative Lending Platform Association (ILPA), a leading trade organization representing online lending and service companies serving small businesses. She is a frequent speaker on topics such as corporate finance, governance, compliance, company culture and inclusion and diversity. Scott was named on The Legal 500 GC Powerlist: U.S. for 2019 and received an Atlanta Business Chronicle Corporate Counsel Dealmaker award in 2021.

Scott holds a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University School of Law, a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Clemson University.

About Coastal States Bank

Coastal States Bank builds relationships by providing a full range of banking services designed for businesses, their owners, and individuals looking for a local banking partner. CSB has a community banking presence in the Lowcountry of South Carolina (Hilton Head Island and Bluffton), Savannah, and Atlanta, and serves communities across the country through its Government Guaranteed Lending, Seniors Housing, and Mortgage Banker Finance lines of business. As of March 31, 2021, CSB had approximately $1.2 billion in total assets.

CSB is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: COSO). 

Coastal States Bank – Local. And Proud of It.®

For additional information regarding Coastal States Bank please visit www.coastalstatesbank.com.

Media Contact:           
Steve Stone 
President and Chief Executive Officer 
843.341.9937 
sstone@coastalstatesbank.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-scott-askins-joins-coastalsouth-bancshares-inc-and-coastal-states-bank-board-of-directors-301304419.html

SOURCE Coastal States Bank

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:50 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
10:25 Marktüberblick: Autowerte führen DAX auf neuen Rekordstand
08:16 SMI steigt erstmals über 11.500 Punkte
01.06.21 Lyxor: Expert´s View: Der Nutzen von ESG-Filtern bei Unternehmensanleihen
01.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Moderna Inc
01.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
31.05.21 Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
28.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Dufry, Swatch
mehr

SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 31. Mai 21: SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Santhera-Aktie letztlich mit Kursexplosion von 56 Prozent: Santhera meldet positive Studiendaten für Vamorolone
Krypto-Fan Mark Cuban: Wieso Ether dem Bitcoin in nichts nachsteht
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin nicht mehr trendy, sondern schon ordinär
CS-Aktie schliesst dennoch deutlich höher: Investoren flüchten offenbar aus weiterem Fonds der Credit Suisse - Banker wechselt zur Konkurrenz
SMI und DAX schliessen nach Rekordjagd freundlich -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende wenig verändert -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneins
Kuros übertrifft mit Roll-Out von MagnetOS die eigenen Erwartungen - Aktie geht mit zweistelligem Plus aus dem Handel
Credit Suisse erwägt wohl Klage gegen Softbank wegen Greensill-Fonds - CS-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter
Relief-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Relief-Partner NRx stellt neuen Antrag auf Notfallzulassung für Zyesami
SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
ARYZTA-Aktie dennoch rot: ARYZTA schafft es im dritten Quartal zurück auf den Wachstumspfad

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit