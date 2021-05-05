L-com Launches Antibacterial Cat6a Ethernet Cables that Inhibit Bacteria Growth by up to 99.9%

IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, an Infinite Electronics brand and a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has released a new line of antibacterial Cat6a cables that are ideal for use in medical offices, hospitals, classrooms and other places where the pathogens are commonly found, and where an extra layer of protection is required to avoid infecting staff, patients, customers and students.

L-com's new antibacterial Cat6a cable line includes 30 models that feature a cable, plug and boot that resist 99.9% of bacteria including staphylococcus, E. coli and MRSA. These cables are compliant with ISO 22196:2011 antibacterial test standards and are available with LSZH or PVC jackets and in UTP 24AWG or S/FTP 26AWG construction. These unique cables are channel tested to 10Gbps Cat6a standards.

"In a world still managing the spread of Covid, antibacterial Ethernet cable assemblies can protect your application by keeping it clean and sterile while also providing the quality and performance you typically expect from L-com's Ethernet products," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new antibacterial Cat6a cables are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, ShowMeCables, NavePoint, INC Installs, Integra Optics, PolyPhaser, Transtector, KP Performance Antennas, RadioWaves & Aiconics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

