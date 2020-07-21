+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
21.07.2020 16:17:00

L-com Introduces New USB 3.0 Right-Angle Type-C Assemblies Ideal for High Speed Data Transfer in Tight Spaces

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L-com, a preferred manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, announced today that it has launched a new line of USB 3.0 right-angle type-C assemblies that are ideal for data storage and acquisition, test and measurement, video transfer or cameras, portable data storage, and gaming hardware and interfaces.

L-com's newest USB 3.0 assemblies feature an angled, 90°, type-C male connector on one end, and either a straight, type-A male or 90°, right-angle, type-A male plug on the other end. Since USB type-C has no set orientation, these new angled C cables can serve as both left and right or up and down angles.  This eliminates the need for separate cables for each version angle as you can simply flip the cable from left to right or up to down.  These assemblies are USB 3.0-compliant and feature 30-micro-inch gold-plated contacts that provide a reliable connection with repeated mating cycles. These cable assemblies are constructed with molded back shells for durability and increased strength at cable entry point for solving difficult connection problems in tight spaces. Plus, UL-style 2725 PVC jackets with 26 AWG power conductors deliver excellent power transfer capability.

"These new cable assemblies are perfect for high speed data transfer in tight spaces, while creating neat and organized cable runs. They have durable, molded, angled ends that save space and reduce stress on connector heads, strain reliefs and connecting ports," said Dustin Guttadauro, Product Line Manager.

L-com's new USB 3.0 right-angle type-C cable assemblies are in stock and available for immediate shipment.

About L-com:

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. L-com is headquartered in North Andover, Mass., is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Based in Irvine, Calif., Infinite Electronics offers a broad range of components, assemblies and wired/wireless connectivity solutions, serving the aerospace/defense, industrial, government, consumer electronics, instrumentation, medical and telecommunications markets. Infinite's brands include Pasternack, Fairview Microwave, L-com, MilesTek, Aiconics, KP Performance Antennas, PolyPhaser, Transtector, RadioWaves, ShowMeCables, INC-Installs and Integra Optics. Infinite Electronics serves a global engineering customer base with deep technical expertise and support, with one of the broadest inventories of products available for immediate shipment.

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil
L-com
17792 Fitch
Irvine, Calif.
978-682-6936

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-com-introduces-new-usb-3-0-right-angle-type-c-assemblies-ideal-for-high-speed-data-transfer-in-tight-spaces-301084418.html

SOURCE L-com

