SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
07.02.2021 15:45:00

L Catterton Announces Senior Hires to Asia Investment Team

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced the appointment of two senior hires to its India and South East Asia investment teams. Yock Siong "Song" Tee will join the firm in the Singapore office on March 1, to oversee South East Asia. Anjana Sasidharan will join in the Mumbai office on February 15, to oversee earlier-stage investments across India and South East Asia.

Mr. Tee joins L Catterton from Affinity Equity Partners, one of Asia's largest private equity firms, where he covered the South East Asian markets, executing a number of notable late-stage growth and buyout transactions across the consumer, healthcare, and education sectors. Prior to joining Affinity, Mr. Tee was an Associate Director at Temasek, where he was part of the CIO office, working on transactions across strategies and sectors. Song started his career as a management consultant in McKinsey & Company's Singapore office, and received an MBA from the Wharton School and undergraduate degrees in business management and economics from Singapore Management University.

Ms. Sasidharan joins L Catterton after nearly a decade at Sequoia Capital, where she led numerous marquee transactions for the firm. She brings deep expertise investing in early-stage, fast-growing, and disruptive companies across a number of consumer categories, with particular experience in the healthcare space. While at Sequoia, she also led the formation of Sequoia Spark, a community platform designed to foster collaboration and engagement among women founders across India and South East Asia. Ms. Sasidharan began her career at McKinsey & Company in India. She received an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and a bachelor's degree in engineering from the National Institute of Technology in Trichy.

Earlier in 2020, L Catterton welcomed Saurabh Mehta, who joined the firm from CX Partners, where he led several large and successful buyout transactions, and has been driving the firm's later-stage investing in India. L Catterton continues to be led in India and the Middle East by Ketki Paranjpe, who has been with the firm since its inception in Asia in 2009.

"Song and Anjana are both extremely talented and experienced investors, and we are excited to welcome them to L Catterton as we add capabilities to our leadership team in Asia," said Chinta Bhagat and Scott Chen, Managing Partners of L Catterton Asia. "As South East Asia and India continue to play an important role in our broader Asia strategy, we are confident that we now have the right team in place in these regions to execute on our longer-term vision and continue to invest in the companies on the cutting edge of the evolving consumer experience."

About L Catterton

With over $22 billion of equity capital across its fund strategies and 17 offices around the world, L Catterton is the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm. L Catterton's team of nearly 200 investment and operating professionals partners with management teams around the world to implement strategic plans to foster growth, leveraging deep category insight, operational excellence, and a broad partnership network. Since 1989, the firm has made over 200 investments in leading consumer brands. For more information about L Catterton, please visit www.lcatterton.com.

Contacts

Andi Rose / Julie Hamilton
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 212-355-4449

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/l-catterton-announces-senior-hires-to-asia-investment-team-301223547.html

SOURCE L Catterton

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 268.80
1.55 %
CieFinRichemont 85.80
0.59 %
LafargeHolcim 49.95
0.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 428.70
0.09 %
Novartis 81.48
-0.06 %
Geberit 548.80
-1.15 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
-1.57 %
Nestle 100.24
-1.73 %
Swisscom 477.00
-1.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.65
-2.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.02.21
Vontobel derimail: Einladung Webinar Elektrofahrzeuge: Dienstag, 9. Februar 10:30 Uhr
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
05.02.21
Die Marktstimmung bleibt freundlich
05.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch? / EUR/USD – Bleibt unter Druck
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hardware-Chef wechselt zu "neuem Projekt" - Welches Produkt hat Apple in der Pipeline?
Dr. Doom mit schwarzer Prognose für Biden-Präsidentschaft: "Schwierige vier Jahre"
KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Starinvestor Peter Thiel steigt bei umkämpftem Startup ein
China gewinnt durch Corona-Pandemie an Stärke - und das könnte zum Problem werden
Gold, Palladium & Co.: Das erwarten Experten von Edelmetallen in diesem Jahr
Portfolio-Manager schlägt Alarm: Kommt 2021 ein Crash auf die Märkte zu?
Milliarden erbeutet: Ein Drittel aller je vorgenommenen Blockchain-Hacks erfolgte 2020
In-Gold-We-Trust-Report 2020: Das sehen Experten für den Goldpreis vorher
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Börsen verbuchen letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich zu. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit