20.05.2021 19:00:00

L.A. Author, Catherine Auman, Wins 2020 Nautilus Book Award for Guide to Spiritual L.A.: The Irreverent, the Awake, and the True

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide to Spiritual L.A., a fun and easy-to-read guided tour of the spiritual hotspots around the City of Angels, has been awarded a 2020 Nautilus Book Award. The Nautilus Awards have previously been won by such luminaries as Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, and the Dalai Lama. Four-time author Catherine Auman reveals a surprisingly rich and wide-ranging spiritual history that goes far beyond the stereotypical "new age" image evoked when most people think about Los Angeles. While to most of the world L.A. represents all that is superficial, deep at its core L.A. is the World Center of Spiritual Awakening.

The book is packed with stunning, colorful photos of the many locations connected with the spiritual movements, gurus, cults, authors, preachers and teachers who originated in L.A. Auman's latest work unveils a side of the city previously unknown to most Angelenos.

About Catherine Auman:

Catherine Auman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) in private practice and the Founder and Director of The Transpersonal Center. Catherine appears frequently on podcasts, radio, and TV, and she is a popular speaker and workshop leader. Her writings have been published online and in journals, magazines, and books in the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at catherineauman.com.

The Nautilus Awards represent Better Books for a Better World. 

