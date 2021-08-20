SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’149 0.7%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’783 0.2%  Bitcoin 44’750 4.4%  Dollar 0.9170 -0.2%  Öl 65.5 -1.5% 
20.08.2021 18:45:00

Kyvol launches air purifier with nova patent-pending 3-stage filtration system, able to cope with 0.1 μm particles

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Debuted in 2019, Kyvol has developed series innovative home/kitchen and house care products like vacuum cleaners, air fryers and air purifiers, now releasing a new edition to its air purifier series, the Vigoair P5 air purifier. Most Kyvol products are built with modern smart IOT technology and eco-friendly design, they are easy to use and helpful for a cozy and healthy life.

P5 - Vigoair air purifier

The global pandemic alerts many of us to bring an air purifier back home as it could essentially improve our respiration safety. Basically, air purifiers improve the air quality and help people breathe healthier by removing the pollutants, allergies, and circulating the purified air back. For this reason, people suffer from poor air quality, allergies and asthma benefit a lot from them.

More important, a working air purifier could create negative pressure thus become an absorbing system to airborne particles. There are two key factors for these absorption: 1) Effective size. These parameters are various due to filtration system specification while 0.1 um is needed for worldwide pandemic. 2) Filtration capability. These would be achieved by both level of filters and filter type.

The patent-pending 3-stage filtration system of Kyvol Vigoair P5 is particular targeting at 0.1 um size particles at best efficiency.

It effectively removes 99.97% airborne particles, allergens and pollutants, as small as 0.1 μm, avoids secondary pollution, and maintains the purification power after long-time use.

The 3-stage filtration system with patent demountable design

Kyvol innovates the patent 3-stage filtration system, consisting of washable pre-filter with demountable design, H13 true HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter.

The very question is, why to wash the pre-filter?

  • Lots of pollutants, allergens, and hairs stacked up on the pre-filter, reduce or disable the purification effect.
  • Accumulated harmful substance on the pre-filter will cause secondary pollution and burden the human body.
  • Repeated replacement of the filter will cause an increase in cost, money wasting and not eco-friendly.

In this case, regular cleaning of the pre-filter effectively protects the central HEPA filter from those harmful substances, thus prolonging the service life of the whole filtration system. Unlike most regular design, the unmount is very inconvenient thus preventing many people to do the vital cleaning. P5 pre-filter adopts demountable design instead of fragile fabrics, easier to detach it off the filter system in seconds and more durable. Furthermore, compared with competing products, the Kyvol Vigoair P5 HEPA filter only needs replacement once a year if cleaned regularly, while others need to be replaced 3-4 times a year.

Ultra-silent feature with lowest noise in the market

Normally an air purifier works 24 hours a day with no stop, noise could be a big problem especially for sleeping. P5 reengineering the mechanical system thus reduces the noise to as low as 21db. A dedicated ultra-silent mode is available for people need comfortable peace and silence.

User-friendly design

Besides ultra-silent function, P5 has an adjustable nightlight. Plus, the light-weighted design and invisible but easy-to hold handle make it portable anywhere.

Price and Availability

With its outstanding values, P5 is very affordably priced at $109.99. It's now available on Amazon and Kyvol official website, and will be available in store soon.

For more information, visit our:
Website: https://kyvol.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kyvolglobal 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kyvol_global/ 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KyvolGlobal 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyvol-launches-air-purifier-with-nova-patent-pending-3-stage-filtration-system-able-to-cope-with-0-1-m-particles-301359700.html

SOURCE Kyvol Official

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

13:21 SMI-Rekordfahrt vorerst beendet
13:20 Essenslieferdienst Deliveroo reduziert Verluste – Aktie am Rekordhoch
06:09 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bullishe Tageskerze / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend intakt
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien im Sinkflug: Uhrenexporte steigen im Juli - Swatch-Chef optimistisch
Weg zur 100'000-Dollar-Marke? Krypto-Experte Tom Lee geht von BTC-Boom aus
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit