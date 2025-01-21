|
21.01.2025 23:30:52
Kyverna Therapeutics Names Naji Gehchan Chief Medical And Development Officer
(RTTNews) - Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (KYTX) a California-based biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Naji Gehchan as Chief Medical and Development Officer.
Gehchan will oversee the company's research, clinical development, and medical affairs functions. Gehchan brings expertise as both a pharmaceutical executive and a physician to this newly created role with 20 years of U.S. and international experience in immunology and other therapeutic areas.
Dr. Dominic Borie, who has played a pivotal role as Kyverna's founding CEO and, more recently, as President of Research and Development, will shift to a new position as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and the Board in this transition. Dr. Borie has been an integral part of Kyverna's leadership and will continue to offer valuable guidance and expertise in his updated role.
Dr. Naji Gehchan joins KYTX from Eli Lilly, where he was Head of Clinical Development for imlunestrant, a breast cancer treatment, advancing it from Phase 1 to global submissions. With over 16 years at Lilly, he held senior roles, including Associate VP of Sales for U.S. Diabetes and Chief Marketing Officer for Lilly France, Belgium, and Netherlands, leading the launch of immunology medicines.
Tuesday, KYTX closed at $3.34 or 0.3003% higher and after market hours rose to $3.44 or 2.9940% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
