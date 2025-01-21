Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Kyverna Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 132299562 / ISIN: US5019761049]
21.01.2025 23:30:52

Kyverna Therapeutics Names Naji Gehchan Chief Medical And Development Officer

Kyverna Therapeutics
3.34 USD 0.00%
(RTTNews) - Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (KYTX) a California-based biopharmaceutical company, Tuesday announced the appointment of Naji Gehchan as Chief Medical and Development Officer.

Gehchan will oversee the company's research, clinical development, and medical affairs functions. Gehchan brings expertise as both a pharmaceutical executive and a physician to this newly created role with 20 years of U.S. and international experience in immunology and other therapeutic areas.

Dr. Dominic Borie, who has played a pivotal role as Kyverna's founding CEO and, more recently, as President of Research and Development, will shift to a new position as Strategic Advisor to the CEO and the Board in this transition. Dr. Borie has been an integral part of Kyverna's leadership and will continue to offer valuable guidance and expertise in his updated role.

Dr. Naji Gehchan joins KYTX from Eli Lilly, where he was Head of Clinical Development for imlunestrant, a breast cancer treatment, advancing it from Phase 1 to global submissions. With over 16 years at Lilly, he held senior roles, including Associate VP of Sales for U.S. Diabetes and Chief Marketing Officer for Lilly France, Belgium, and Netherlands, leading the launch of immunology medicines.

Tuesday, KYTX closed at $3.34 or 0.3003% higher and after market hours rose to $3.44 or 2.9940% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

