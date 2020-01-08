Kyocera and FLEx Lighting Launch New Low Power Reflective LCD Displays

PLYMOUTH, Michigan and CHICAGO, Illinois, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyocera International, Inc. and FLEx Lighting today announced a new line of high-performance, extremely low power, reflective liquid-crystal displays (LCDs) illuminated using FLEx's front light panels. These LCDs incorporate Kyocera's Memory-In-Pixel and reflective display technologies combined with FLEx's front lighting technology to significantly reduce power consumption compared to traditional LCD and OLED displays. The initial product lineup includes 1.03", 1.81" and 2.16" displays, and offer excellent options for battery powered applications including low powered industrial devices, wearable medical devices, Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications, and wearable consumer devices.

Reflective LCDs with MIP act similar to an e-reader (e.g., Kindle) offering an extended battery life, clear visibility in bright sunlight, and high contrast while consuming a minimal amount of power to hold the content on the display. This new LCD technology achieves low power consumption by incorporating a randomly accessed stored bit in each pixel cell structure, enabling the product designer to address and refresh pixels individually. In addition, FLEx's low power front light panel only uses one LED and delivers light off the highly reflective display when needed, maintaining low power consumption in dim ambient environments.

Kyocera and FLEx are teaming up to promote this solution to the market. "These new reflective MIP displays continue Kyocera's tradition of offering high quality displays meant for robust industrial, medical and consumer applications," said Jim Little, General Manager, Kyocera Display Division. "We are excited to partner with FLEx to incorporate their industry leading lighting technology for customers that require visibility in all lighting conditions."

This relationship will enable Kyocera and FLEx to promote lit versions of Kyocera's display which can be seen both in the dark and in bright sunlight. "We are thrilled to partner with Kyocera for these applications. The combination of their highly reflective LCD with FLEx's low power front light offers an excellent energy efficient option for the display industry," said Mike Casper, CEO of FLEx Lighting. "We look forward to expanding these low power display options for tomorrow's electronic devices."

Kyocera and FLEx will be showcasing these new displays at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, USA from January 7-10, 2020. Contact Yulia Trevor (ytrevor@flexlighting.com) or Jim Little (Jim.Little@kyocera.com) to schedule an appointment.

About Kyocera

Kyocera International, Inc. is a U.S. subsidiary of Kyoto, Japan-based Kyocera Corporation, a diversified technology enterprise that started manufacturing LCD products (under the Optrex brand) in 1976. The company's U.S. LCD assembly, warehousing and distribution are based in Plymouth, Michigan, with LCD sales offices in Michigan, California, Georgia and Washington State.

Kyocera Corporation (http://www.kyocera.com), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as "advanced ceramics"). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of LCDs, industrial ceramics, electronic components, semiconductor packages, cutting tools, solar power generating systems, printers, copiers and mobile phones.

About FLEx Lighting

FLEx's frontlit technology is changing the way we look at our devices. Founded in 2004, FLEx's technologies have created the world's thinnest lighting system, which are powering next generation reflective displays and other lighting applications. These products provide critical lighting solutions for the rapidly expanding category of Reflective LCDs to enhance and augment the rising tide of mobile, wearable, and flexible devices of the future. With 19 sales offices across North America and Asia, manufacturing capabilities in the US and Asia, and over 37 granted patents worldwide, FLEx can help device manufacturers extend battery life and deliver their products in the best light. For more information, visit http://www.flexlighting.com.

