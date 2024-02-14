Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VEON Aktie [Valor: 36264455 / ISIN: BMG9349W1038]
14.02.2024 14:00:00

Kyivstar and Come Back Alive Raise UAH180M to Demine Ukraine, Reaching Campaign Target

VEON
42.15 RUB -0.82%
Amsterdam and Kyiv, 14 February 2024 – VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, and its wholly-owned subsidiary Kyivstar announced today that together with partners, Kyivstar raised 180 million hryvnas, or 4.8 million USD, for Ukraine’s demining within the scope of their "We Live Here” project.

Kyivstar and charity foundation Come Back Alive initiated the fundraising campaign "We Live Here” in May 2023 with a goal to raise UAH175 million for demining equipment. Generous contributions from the Ukrainian and international businesses including from VEON and Kyivstar, and the continuous support of Kyivstar customers and employees as well as from prominent figures of art and culture have helped to surpass the initial goal.

"We are humbled to have contributed to the safety of Ukraine by supporting this demining initiative led by our partner Come Back Alive Foundation. The funds raised through this project help support 146 engineering and demining groups, providing them with the necessary specialist and protective equipment. I am sincerely grateful to everyone, especially to our customers, who have backed this initiative. Together, raised 180 million hryvnas, surpassing our ambitious goal of 175 million hryvnas, which will help make our lands  a safer place to live in,” said Oleksandr Komarov, CEO of Kyivstar.

Nearly one-third of Ukraine is mined, making demining a nation-wide priority for the safety of Ukrainians, including for those who have returned after leaving due to security concerns. Since the start of the fundraising campaign, VEON and Kyivstar have donated UAH 61 million  in direct charitable contributions; and facilitated the donation of UAH 30 million as customer and employee contributions. The final UAH1.5 million hryvnas were raised at a charity auction in the framework of "B2U: Business to Ukraine” - a Ukrainian and international business forum hosted by Kyivstar early February.

100% of funds raised go towards the purchase of equipment and transport for engineering and demining groups.

Disclaimer   

This release contains "forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s social initiatives. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 

Contact Information 

VEON  
Hande Asik 
Group Director of Communication  
pr@veon.com 

TUVA Partners 
Julian Tanner 
julian.tanner@tuvapartners.com



