+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.05.2020 12:07:00

KyckGlobal Partners with MoneyGram International To Expand Global Payout Network

ATLANTA, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KyckGlobal announced an expansion of its partnership with MoneyGram International, a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers  to now serve over 120 countries. The majority of the newly-served countries are located in eastern and western Europe where many consumers prefer to receive payments in cash.  

KyckGlobal operates an outbound payments platform featuring a broad array of payment types, all of which originate from a single point of reconciliation. The MoneyGram cash payout service is one of the most popular payment types available from the KyckGlobal's cloud-based platform. Payees receive a code from the platform via text message or email and can receive their money in minutes by going to any MoneyGram walk-in location across its global distribution network.

"While we've recently seen a significant level of innovation in digital cross-border B:C disbursements spanning RTP (Real Time Payments) and Push Debit (Visa Direct), consumer demand for cash seems to have been greatly overlooked," said Ashish Bahl, CEO and founder of KyckGlobal. "For companies seeking to make hassle-free cross-border payments to consumers with no card product or local bank account, MoneyGram's 'cash-as-a-service' offering is a compelling solution."

"We're excited about the expansion of our partnership with KyckGlobal as we continue to expand the types of cross-border payment use cases that can leverage our API-driven platform to provide access to our global distribution network," said Jay Hambley, Head of Payments for MoneyGram International.

The expanded service is expected to be live in the new countries in the second quarter of 2020.

About KyckGlobal, Inc.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today's most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. The KyckGlobal solution improves the customer experience with more inclusive payment types and various options for faster payments. For corporates, the solution reduces overhead and automates workflows and reporting, while engaging workers as to how and when they get paid. By allowing payers to issue one-time and recurring payments from one integrated platform, KyckGlobal is transforming how business gets done in the key verticals of specialty consumer finance, marketplaces and staffing, claims and appeasements, and multi-level marketing, among others. Visit kyckglobal.com and @KyckGlobal for more info.

About MoneyGram

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with more than 70 countries now digitally enabled. MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business. With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments. For more information, please visit moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

KyckGlobal, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/KyckGlobal Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyckglobal-partners-with-moneygram-international-to-expand-global-payout-network-301058393.html

SOURCE KyckGlobal Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 352.00
0.60 %
Swisscom 504.20
-0.28 %
Givaudan 3’376.00
-0.41 %
Geberit 428.50
-0.60 %
Nestle 104.64
-0.68 %
UBS Group 8.93
-3.06 %
ABB 16.95
-3.23 %
Adecco Group 38.99
-3.32 %
Swiss Life Hldg 305.10
-3.54 %
CS Group 7.25
-3.87 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC mit 45% Barriere auf Schweizer Blue Chips
09:00
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:27
SMI zeigt sich vergleichsweise stabil
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
13.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:18
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
12.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Anleger ziehen Geld aus beliebtem ETF ab - Gutes Zeichen für Aktien?
Dow letztendlich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Wer steckt wirklich hinter Satoshi Nakamoto? John McAfee behauptet dessen Identität zu kennen
SMI mit Abschlägen -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
Zurich-Aktie gibt ab: Zurich rechnet in der Corona-Krise mit hohen Schadenskosten
So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
Wirecard-Aktie knickt ein: Anlegerkanzlei Tilp verklagt Wirecard auf Schadensersatz
mobilezone-Aktie verliert nach Gewinnausblick - Senkung für 2020

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI mit Abschlägen -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt verzeichnet am Donnerstag Verluste. Der DAX zeigt sich deutlich schwächer. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am Donnerstag südwärts. An der Wall Street standen die Vorzeichen am Mittwoch auf Rot.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB