KWizCom Corporation is a Sponsor of GlobalCon2 Virtual Summit

TORONTO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KWizCom Corporation, a leading developer of SharePoint Forms & Workflows, as well as multiple other no-code, powerful SharePoint add-ons and apps for Office 365, announced they are a sponsor of the upcoming virtual summit GlobalCon2 by Collab365 taking place on June 15–19, 2020.

GlobalCon2 is a 5-day online educational conference where attendees will get the latest insights and learning on Microsoft 365, Teams and Power Platform. GlobalCon2 offers 30+ online sessions by Microsoft presenters, MVPs and community experts to provide step-by-step tips and tricks to empower the event participants to get the most out of Office 365 services.

The attendees of this virtual summit will be pleased to find out that Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, will open GlobalCon2 with a Keynote on June 15. In addition to Jeff's Keynote, Microsoft will also be presenting 14 other sessions, bringing you up to date on the latest Microsoft 365 techniques.

"It's no lie to say GlobalCon2 has got the Collab365 Team very excited! It's already smashed through any our previous registration records and is on course to double our best," advises Mark Jones, CO-Founder and Director of Collab365 and Collaboris. "We've also just received fantastic news that Microsoft have agreed to fully support GlobalCon2. Jeff Teper, Corporate Vice President, will be presenting the Keynote along with a further 14 sessions presented by the product teams at Redmond. Last but not least, to improve the attendee experience, we will be streaming into Microsoft's, AltSpaceVR, and providing interactive break out rooms to carry on the conversation. See you there!"

For more information on GlobalCon2 and to register to get a free ticket, please visit the event's official webpage.

