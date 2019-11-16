+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 08:26:00

Kweichow Moutai Overseas Distributors Convention 2019 Held Grandly, Moutai Online Marketing Attracts Attention

ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10th November, the Kweichow Moutai Overseas Distributors Convention 2019 was held in Zhuhai. With "Let Moutai Prosper Together with China, Let Moutai's Flavour Spread All over the World" as the theme, this convention saw the summary of Moutai's achievements in overseas marketing in 2019 and relevant work arrangements for 2020, attracting more than 200 Moutai overseas distributors from five continents.

In 2019, backed with all kinds of online creative marketing strategies and 310 offline activities, Moutai continued promoting in-depth integration of Moutai Culture and other cultures, spreading the Chinese culture carried by the fine liquor of Moutai to all corners of the world.

In this past year, Moutai has been building a distinct, three-dimensional brand image on various mainstream social media through exquisite articles, creative videos, experience interaction, etc. According to statistics from the convention, Moutai's mainstream social media has decent performance in 2019. Up to October, Moutai has had 1.18 million fans on Facebook, with year-on-year growth of 230%, and more than 3.994 million times of interaction. It has 300,000 fans on Twitter, with year-on-year growth of 120,000, and more than 900,000 likes, reposts, and comments. Mainstream social media have become quite a significant window, through which, the world learns more about Chinese culture.

Taking the successful overseas distributors convention as an opportunity, Moutai has once again blown the rallying call of a global journey. In its future process of internationalisation, Moutai will uphold the idea of "building on quality and promoting Moutai Culture across the globe". Moutai will keep on creating a new pattern of Chinese liquor "travelling overseas" with the "cooperation-competition" theory, and create more successes of Chinese national brand that bears culture going global.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
15.11.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie stürzt ab: Aurora Cannabis schockt mit Umsatzeinbruch
Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD
Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Cicor-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Neukunden aus der Medizintechnik gewonnen
Logitech-Aktien dank ermutigender Rückschlüsse von NVIDIA mit Kursfeuerwerk
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden
KW 46: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Rekordstimmung an der Wall Street -- SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB